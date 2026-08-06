‘Need clarity on what constitutes majority within a political party’: SC remarks on row over Shiv Sena split

The hearing comes amid calls for recognition of the Eknath Shinde faction as the official party. (Express Photo)

Hearing petitions over the split in the Shiv Sena and amid calls for recognition of the Eknath Shinde faction as the official party, the Supreme Court Wednesday said there is need for clarity on what constitutes majority within a political party to resolve such issues.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, presiding over a three-judge bench also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, said that such a “defined criteria… will to a large extent prevent these kinds of occasions”.

Justice Bagchi pointed out that as the law stands, the control of the political party subsists over the legislature party.