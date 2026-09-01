Not just Delhi: 4 states urge top court to quash cases against CJP protesters

Delhi Police has urged the court to quash the cases against protesters

Besides Delhi Police, four state governments have filed applications seeking a quashing of cases against students who participated in the July protests over paper leaks, the Centre told the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta conveyed this to a three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, which is set to hear the Delhi Police’s petition seeking the quashing of FIRs filed against the protesters in the national capital.

Mehta told the bench, also comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana, that the papers were filed on Tuesday morning and urged it to take them up for hearing at 2 pm. The bench accepted this request.