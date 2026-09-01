Not just Delhi: 4 states urge top court to quash cases against CJP protesters

Besides Delhi Police, four state governments have filed applications seeking a quashing of cases against students who participated in the July protests over paper leaks, the Centre told the Supreme Court on Tuesday.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta conveyed this to a three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, which is set to hear the Delhi Police’s petition seeking the quashing of FIRs filed against the protesters in the national capital.
Mehta told the bench, also comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana, that the papers were filed on Tuesday morning and urged it to take them up for hearing at 2 pm. The bench accepted this request.
Citing “public and national interest”, Delhi Police on Monday approached the court, urging it to use its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to quash the FIRs against the students.
The development comes at a time when the Cockroach Janta Party has called for a protest march in Delhi on September 5, accusing the Centre of failing to honour its promises, which include withdrawal of cases against the protesters.
In its petition, Delhi Police said that in view of the Centre’s decision on July 25 to drop the cases, it “no longer wishes to pursue/ investigate the FIRs registered in connection with the CJP protests spread over 20th to 25th July 2026 mentioned in the list provided”.