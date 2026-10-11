Supreme Court orders lifting Delhi Metro curbs, seeks government response by Tuesday

Security personnel detain a protester during a demonstration by the Cockroach Janta Party demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in New Delhi (AP Photo)

The Supreme Court directed the Solicitor General to file the Centre’s response by Tuesday and said metro services should continue as per the normal schedule, subject to a public order condition under Article 19(2). Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that entry and exit were restricted at 45 of the metro network’s 303 stations on October 10.

SC said it will hear all parties in the Delhi protests matter and ensure that no inconvenience is caused. The observation comes amid legal proceedings related to the protests in the national capital.

The apex court said it will grant a hearing to all lawyers in contempt pleas related to protests in Delhi, stressing that it is not there to trivialise what happened.