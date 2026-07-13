CJI unveils Tower of Justice in Gurgaon, says judiciary must be efficient, impartial

CJI Surya Kant said that given this, the 'Tower of Justice' is not merely a modern structure but a means to make access to justice far more effective. (Source: Express Photo)

Even as ensuring speed in delivery of justice is important, it cannot be done at the cost of constitutional values, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said on Sunday. He was speaking at the inauguration of the New District Court Complex — named ‘Tower of Justice’ — in Gurgaon.

Gurgaon, once known primarily for agriculture, has today emerged as a major hub for industry, innovation, and investment, he said, and pointed out the regional offices of more than half of the Fortune 500 companies, along with over 1,500 Indian companies and start-ups, operate from the city. He added that disputes related to property, technology, contracts, and employment have increased with the expansion of trade and economic activities, underlining that more than 24,000 civil disputes, approximately 1,000 commercial disputes, and over one lakh cases under the Negotiable Instruments Act are pending in the courts of Millenium City. These figures, he pointed out, indicate the growing burden on the judicial system.