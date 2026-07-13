CJI unveils Tower of Justice in Gurgaon, says judiciary must be efficient, impartial

Even as ensuring speed in delivery of justice is important, it cannot be done at the cost of constitutional values, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said on Sunday. He was speaking at the inauguration of the New District Court Complex — named ‘Tower of Justice’ — in Gurgaon.
Gurgaon, once known primarily for agriculture, has today emerged as a major hub for industry, innovation, and investment, he said, and pointed out the regional offices of more than half of the Fortune 500 companies, along with over 1,500 Indian companies and start-ups, operate from the city. He added that disputes related to property, technology, contracts, and employment have increased with the expansion of trade and economic activities, underlining that more than 24,000 civil disputes, approximately 1,000 commercial disputes, and over one lakh cases under the Negotiable Instruments Act are pending in the courts of Millenium City. These figures, he pointed out, indicate the growing burden on the judicial system.
The CJI said that given this, the ‘Tower of Justice’ is not merely a modern structure but a means to make access to justice far more effective. The true significance of courts, he said, lies not in their grandeur, but in the extent to which they bridge the gap between the citizen and justice and the ‘Tower of Justice’ embodies that vision.
The new complex has a total of 56 courtrooms. It has facilities for video conferencing and a well-organised judicial record room. An International Arbitration Centre, which will operate under the aegis of the High Court, is also proposed to come up. It has a ‘Ladies Bar Room’ spanning approximately 430 square meters, for the women advocates and will ensure that they have access to a dignified, adequate, and conducive working environment. Besides, amenities such as a childcare center have also been provided within the premises.
The CJI said that creation of additional courts will enable the hearing of a greater number of cases and accelerate their disposal and that increased judicial capacity will become available for matters related to commercial disputes and the Negotiable Instruments Act. He underlined that the objective of judicial reforms cannot be limited merely to the speedy disposal of cases and priority must always be to establish a judicial system that is both efficient and impartial. The CJI said while the objective is the speedy disposal of cases, it must also be ensured that no citizen feels deprived of justice due to financial, social, or procedural hurdles.
He said that the goal is to build a judiciary that is modern yet humane; technologically advanced yet firmly rooted in constitutional values, and a sensitive institution that understands the human lives underlying every case.