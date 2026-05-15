Unemployed ‘youngsters like cockroaches’ become media, activists: CJI Surya Kant

CJI Surya Kant said digital reform is not a matter of theory, but a practical necessity for sustaining the rule of law

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant Friday compared some unemployed youngsters to “cockroaches” and said they become media, social media and RTI activists and go on to attack the system, news agency PTI reported.

“There are youngsters like cockroaches, who don’t get any employment or have any place in profession. Some of them become media, some of them become social media, RTI activists and other activists and they start attacking everyone,” the CJI said during a hearing before a bench led by him.

The remarks came while a bench of CJI Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi heard a petition related to a senior advocate designation. The bench pulled up a lawyer for “pursuing” the designation and questioned his conduct and social media posts.