Unemployed ‘youngsters like cockroaches’ become media, activists: CJI Surya Kant

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant Friday compared some unemployed youngsters to “cockroaches” and said they become media, social media and RTI activists and go on to attack the system, news agency PTI reported.
“There are youngsters like cockroaches, who don’t get any employment or have any place in profession. Some of them become media, some of them become social media, RTI activists and other activists and they start attacking everyone,” the CJI said during a hearing before a bench led by him.
The remarks came while a bench of CJI Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi heard a petition related to a senior advocate designation. The bench pulled up a lawyer for “pursuing” the designation and questioned his conduct and social media posts.
“The entire world may be eligible to become senior (advocate), but at least you are not entitled,” the bench told the petitioner lawyer.
The CJI said if the Delhi High Court conferred senior advocate designation on the petitioner, the apex court would set it aside after examining his professional conduct.
Referring to the petitioner’s Facebook posts and the language used in it, the CJI said, “There are already parasites of society who attack the system and you want to join hands with them?”
The bench also asked the petitioner whether he had any other litigation pending and questioned whether his conduct matched that of a person seeking senior advocate designation.
“Is this the conduct of a person who seeks to be designated as a senior advocate?” the bench asked.
The court said senior advocate designation “is something that is conferred on a person” and not something to be pursued.
“You are pursuing it. Does it look proper?” the bench said, asking whether the designation had become a status symbol to keep “ornamentally”.
During the hearing, the bench also said it wanted the Central Bureau of Investigation to verify the degrees of many lawyers donning black robes as there were “serious doubts over the genuineness of their degrees.”.
The bench said the Bar Council of India would not act on the issue because “they need their votes”.
The petitioner later apologised to the bench and sought permission to withdraw the petition. The court allowed the withdrawal.