Responding to concerns raised over the closure of the Supreme Court Metro station amid the ongoing protests by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), Chief Justice of India Surya Kant Thursday assured lawyers that he would intervene if the issue remained unresolved by the afternoon.

Vikas Singh, President, Supreme Court Bar Association, brought the issue to the CJI’s notice, who was presiding over a three-judge bench.

CJI Kant said he has already instructed the administration to take it up with the Delhi Metro authorities.

“I have informed them in the morning… By lunchtime, if there is a solution, that is fine. Otherwise, if my intervention is required, I will do,” the CJI remarked.