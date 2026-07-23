If no solution by lunchtime, will intervene, says CJI on shutting of metro stations

The Supreme Court Bar Association urged that lawyers and Registry staff with valid passes should be allowed to use the station after security screening.

Written by: Ananthakrishnan G
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jul 23, 2026 12:35 PM IST
CJP protest, Delhi metro, Supreme Court Metro station closure, CJI Surya Kant, Supreme Court lawyers, Delhi Metro station closure, DMRC latest update, Supreme Court Bar Association, Delhi protests, Central Delhi metro stations, DMRC security restrictions, Delhi Metro newsSixteen Metro stations in Central Delhi, including Supreme Court, Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat, remain closed due to security restrictions amid ongoing protests. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Responding to concerns raised over the closure of the Supreme Court Metro station amid the ongoing protests by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), Chief Justice of India Surya Kant Thursday assured lawyers that he would intervene if the issue remained unresolved by the afternoon.

Vikas Singh, President, Supreme Court Bar Association, brought the issue to the CJI’s notice, who was presiding over a three-judge bench.

CJI Kant said he has already instructed the administration to take it up with the Delhi Metro authorities.

Also Read | ‘Don’t waste our time’: CJI Surya Kant tells lawyer raising Delhi NEET protests

“I have informed them in the morning… By lunchtime, if there is a solution, that is fine. Otherwise, if my intervention is required, I will do,” the CJI remarked.

He added that he had issued a circular urging courts not to pass any adverse orders if lawyers are not able to attend a hearing.

Singh, a Senior Advocate, urged that those with valid passes for entry to the Supreme Court and its Registry staff be allowed to get off at the station and use it after appropriate security screening.

Also Read | CJP protest over NEET paper leak enters Day 26: What happened, key demands, Centre’s response

“In the metro, there is one advantage that when they come out of the train, there is an exit point. There, they can be screened. People with proximity cards and Registry staff can be permitted to come out, and the rest can be told to take the other train and go,” Singh said.

Story continues below this ad

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said it has closed 16 stations in Central Delhi, including Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Mandi House, ITO and Khan Market, due to security reasons.

Similar restrictions were put in place for the 16 metro stations on Wednesday as well.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Ananthakrishnan G
Ananthakrishnan G
facebook
twitter

Ananthakrishnan G. is a Senior Assistant Editor with The Indian Express. He has been in the field for over 26 years, kicking off his journalism career as a freelancer in the late nineties with bylines in The Hindu. A graduate in law, he practised in the District judiciary in Kerala for about two years before switching to journalism. His first permanent assignment was with The Press Trust of India in Delhi where he was assigned to cover the lower courts and various commissions of inquiry. He reported from the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court of India during his first stint with The Indian Express in 2005-2006. Currently, in his second stint with the daily newspaper, he reports from the Supreme Court and writes on topics related to law and the administration of justice. Legal reporting is his forte though he has extensive experience in political and community reporting too, having spent a decade as Kerala state correspondent, The Times of India and The Telegraph. He is a stickler for facts and has several impactful stories to his credit. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jul 23: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments