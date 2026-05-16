‘Misquoted by media’: CJI Surya Kant clarifies ‘cockroaches’ remark on unemployed youth

CJI Surya Kant said he had specifically criticised those who have entered professions like the Bar (legal profession) with the aid of fake and bogus degrees. (File Photo)

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Saturday issued a clarification on his courtroom remarks where he compared a section of unemployed youth to “cockroaches”, saying that his words had been “misquoted” by sections of the media and that his criticism was directed solely at those who had entered professions through fake or bogus degrees.

“I am pained to read how a section of the media has misquoted my oral observations made during the hearing of a frivolous case yesterday. What I had specifically criticised were those who have entered professions like the Bar (legal profession) with the aid of fake and bogus degrees. Similar persons have sneaked into the media, social media, and other noble professions as well, and hence, they are like parasites,” the CJI said in his statement.