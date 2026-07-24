‘Not a single page was filed’: CJI Kant refutes reports on student protest plea

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant also said reports that he refused to list a petition on alleged police action against students at Jantar Mantar were "completely false".

Written by: Ananthakrishnan G
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jul 24, 2026 01:31 PM IST
CJI Surya Kant, CJP protest, Delhi student protest, Jantar Mantar protest, NEET paper leak protest, Supreme Court listing, police action on protesters, Supreme Court latest hearing, Delhi protests, legal newsCJI Surya Kant's remarks came amid ongoing protests at Jantar Mantar over alleged NEET paper leaks and examination irregularities. (File Photo)
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Refuting reports that he had failed to list for a hearing a petition seeking the Supreme Court’s intervention in the alleged police excesses against protesting students in Delhi, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, on Friday, clarified no petition had been filed and that the court had received only a lawyer’s representation.

Presiding over a three-judge bench, CJI Kant made the remarks during mentioning hours, when lawyers bring matters that require urgent listing to the court’s attention.

Also Read | ‘Don’t waste our time’: CJI Surya Kant tells lawyer raising Delhi NEET protests

“In the last two days, a completely false statement was made that a matter has been filed. And the media is absolutely free from all responsibility, falsely reporting that the Chief Justice refused to list the matter,” the CJI said as Senior Advocate Shoeb Alam sought listing of an unrelated matter.

“Till morning 10 am, I tried to find out, no case had been filed… Not a single page has been filed in the Supreme Court. It was one representation… How can I treat the representation as a writ petition? And people start recklessly reporting this,” he added.

‘We don’t have time to watch’

CJI Kant was referring to Wednesday’s incident, where the Supreme Court declined to entertain a lawyer’s attempt to raise the issue.

The lawyer had only sent a letter and not filed any petition. Keeping this in mind, the CJI told him, “Don’t waste our time and your time. Your time is more valuable than ours.”

However, the lawyer pressed on. When the bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, expressed its disinclination to hear him further, the lawyer said he had a collection of videos he would show if the bench permitted.

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Also Read | With 360-degree cameras, AI facial recognition, police monitor Jantar Mantar protest

The CJI then said, “We are not interested in videos. We don’t have time to watch.”

The remarks came amid ongoing protests at Jantar Mantar over alleged NEET paper leaks and examination irregularities. The Cockroach Janta Party-led agitation turned violent earlier this week after police stopped protesters marching towards Parliament, using tear gas and batons to disperse the crowd.

Several protesters were detained, and the Delhi Police later registered multiple FIRs over the clashes.

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Ananthakrishnan G
Ananthakrishnan G
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Ananthakrishnan G. is a Senior Assistant Editor with The Indian Express. He has been in the field for over 26 years, kicking off his journalism career as a freelancer in the late nineties with bylines in The Hindu. A graduate in law, he practised in the District judiciary in Kerala for about two years before switching to journalism. His first permanent assignment was with The Press Trust of India in Delhi where he was assigned to cover the lower courts and various commissions of inquiry. He reported from the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court of India during his first stint with The Indian Express in 2005-2006. Currently, in his second stint with the daily newspaper, he reports from the Supreme Court and writes on topics related to law and the administration of justice. Legal reporting is his forte though he has extensive experience in political and community reporting too, having spent a decade as Kerala state correspondent, The Times of India and The Telegraph. He is a stickler for facts and has several impactful stories to his credit. ... Read More

 

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