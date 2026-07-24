‘Not a single page was filed’: CJI Kant refutes reports on student protest plea

Refuting reports that he had failed to list for a hearing a petition seeking the Supreme Court’s intervention in the alleged police excesses against protesting students in Delhi, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, on Friday, clarified no petition had been filed and that the court had received only a lawyer’s representation.

Presiding over a three-judge bench, CJI Kant made the remarks during mentioning hours, when lawyers bring matters that require urgent listing to the court’s attention.

“In the last two days, a completely false statement was made that a matter has been filed. And the media is absolutely free from all responsibility, falsely reporting that the Chief Justice refused to list the matter,” the CJI said as Senior Advocate Shoeb Alam sought listing of an unrelated matter.