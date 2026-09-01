CJP’s ‘historic’ praise, Chief Justice’s ‘gesture’ reply: A top court exchange

As the Supreme Court used special powers to scrap cases against those who participated in protests over the NEET-UG paper leak, the courtroom witnessed an exchange of praises between Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which came to being as part of a satirical response to a remark by the Chief Justice.

The three-judge bench led by the Chief Justice scrapped the cases after Delhi Police and four state governments urged the top court to use its special powers under Article 142 of the Constitution.

The CJP had announced a march on September 5, accusing the Centre of going back on its promise of withdrawing cases. Following the Supreme Court’s ruling on Tuesday, the protest was called off.