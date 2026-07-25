CJI reiterates: Cockroach remarks only for fake law degree holders, not all youth

The CJI said that when he travels, many youth come forward to meet him. “I am drawing my force from the youth of the country.”

Written by: Ananthakrishnan G
3 min readNew DelhiJul 25, 2026 05:09 AM IST
Chief Justice of India Surya KantChief Justice of India Surya Kant
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CHIEF JUSTICE of India Surya Kant on Friday reiterated that his remarks about cockroaches at a hearing in the Supreme Court in May this year was only in the context of those who had gained entry into the legal profession using fake degrees and not all youth for whom he had great respect.

The CJI told The Indian Express that the issue of fake law degree holders had been flagged by none other than the Bar Council of India in the past and it was only in this background that he made those comments. “It was about the lawyers who have entered profession through backdoor based on mostly fake degrees. Issue was about fake law degrees and how to clean up. It was in that context that I commented,” he said.

The CJI said that when he travels, many youth come forward to meet him. “I am drawing my force from the youth of the country.”

Also Read | 'Not a single page was filed': CJI Kant refutes reports on student protest plea

He said the Supreme Court’s doors are always open to every citizen and “whatever in terms of constitutional principles or law of the land allows, will redress the grievance”.

“If the country’s youth has any grievance which they want to be redressed through the judicial forum, then the Supreme Court’s doors are always open for them,” he said.

The CJI’s remarks on May 15 during a hearing likening unemployed youth in law to cockroaches had led to an uproar culminating in the creation of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), with many interpreting it as comments targeting the entire youth community and not just the legal profession.

Also Read | ‘Don’t waste our time’: CJI Surya Kant tells lawyer raising Delhi NEET protests

A day later, the CJI stated that he had been “misquoted” by sections of the media and that his criticism was directed solely at those who had entered professions through fake or bogus degrees.

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“I am pained to read how a section of the media has misquoted my oral observations made during the hearing of a frivolous case yesterday. What I had specifically criticised were those who have entered professions like the Bar (legal profession) with the aid of fake and bogus degrees. Similar persons have sneaked into the media, social media, and other noble professions as well, and hence, they are like parasites. It is totally baseless to suggest that I criticised the youth of our nation. Not only am I proud of our present and future human resource, but every youth of India inspires me. It is not an exaggeration to say that Indian youth have great regard and respect for me, and I too see them as the pillars of a developed India,” the CJI had said in his statement.

 

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Ananthakrishnan G
Ananthakrishnan G
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Ananthakrishnan G. is a Senior Assistant Editor with The Indian Express. He has been in the field for over 26 years, kicking off his journalism career as a freelancer in the late nineties with bylines in The Hindu. A graduate in law, he practised in the District judiciary in Kerala for about two years before switching to journalism. His first permanent assignment was with The Press Trust of India in Delhi where he was assigned to cover the lower courts and various commissions of inquiry. He reported from the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court of India during his first stint with The Indian Express in 2005-2006. Currently, in his second stint with the daily newspaper, he reports from the Supreme Court and writes on topics related to law and the administration of justice. Legal reporting is his forte though he has extensive experience in political and community reporting too, having spent a decade as Kerala state correspondent, The Times of India and The Telegraph. He is a stickler for facts and has several impactful stories to his credit. ... Read More

 

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