CJI reiterates: Cockroach remarks only for fake law degree holders, not all youth

3 min readNew DelhiJul 25, 2026 05:09 AM IST
CHIEF JUSTICE of India Surya Kant on Friday reiterated that his remarks about cockroaches at a hearing in the Supreme Court in May this year was only in the context of those who had gained entry into the legal profession using fake degrees and not all youth for whom he had great respect.
The CJI told The Indian Express that the issue of fake law degree holders had been flagged by none other than the Bar Council of India in the past and it was only in this background that he made those comments. “It was about the lawyers who have entered profession through backdoor based on mostly fake degrees. Issue was about fake law degrees and how to clean up. It was in that context that I commented,” he said.
The CJI said that when he travels, many youth come forward to meet him. “I am drawing my force from the youth of the country.”
He said the Supreme Court’s doors are always open to every citizen and “whatever in terms of constitutional principles or law of the land allows, will redress the grievance”.
“If the country’s youth has any grievance which they want to be redressed through the judicial forum, then the Supreme Court’s doors are always open for them,” he said.
The CJI’s remarks on May 15 during a hearing likening unemployed youth in law to cockroaches had led to an uproar culminating in the creation of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), with many interpreting it as comments targeting the entire youth community and not just the legal profession.
A day later, the CJI stated that he had been “misquoted” by sections of the media and that his criticism was directed solely at those who had entered professions through fake or bogus degrees.
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“I am pained to read how a section of the media has misquoted my oral observations made during the hearing of a frivolous case yesterday. What I had specifically criticised were those who have entered professions like the Bar (legal profession) with the aid of fake and bogus degrees. Similar persons have sneaked into the media, social media, and other noble professions as well, and hence, they are like parasites. It is totally baseless to suggest that I criticised the youth of our nation. Not only am I proud of our present and future human resource, but every youth of India inspires me. It is not an exaggeration to say that Indian youth have great regard and respect for me, and I too see them as the pillars of a developed India,” the CJI had said in his statement.