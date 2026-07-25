CJI reiterates: Cockroach remarks only for fake law degree holders, not all youth

CHIEF JUSTICE of India Surya Kant on Friday reiterated that his remarks about cockroaches at a hearing in the Supreme Court in May this year was only in the context of those who had gained entry into the legal profession using fake degrees and not all youth for whom he had great respect.

The CJI told The Indian Express that the issue of fake law degree holders had been flagged by none other than the Bar Council of India in the past and it was only in this background that he made those comments. “It was about the lawyers who have entered profession through backdoor based on mostly fake degrees. Issue was about fake law degrees and how to clean up. It was in that context that I commented,” he said.