‘Don’t take it so sentimentally’: Chief Justice on plea against cockroach campaign

Amid the social media chatter over ‘Cockroach Janta Party’, founded as a satirical response to his remark on those who “attack the system”, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant today asked a lawyer not to take the issue “sentimentally”.

Raising a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), the lawyer said a malicious narrative was being used to malign the judiciary despite a clarification by the Chief Justice of India. The PIL seeks directions that courtroom exchanges not be used for commercial purposes. A separate PIL has sought an investigation into the activities associated with the ‘Cockroach Janta Party’.

“Even after the clarification of the Hon’ble CJI, a distorted and malicious narrative is being (spread)”. The Chief Justice replied, “Don’t take it so sentimentally”. The Chief Justice turned down a plea for an urgent hearing on the PILs and said the court would take up the matter in due course.