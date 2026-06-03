Civil dispute not shield for crime: Court refuses to set aside ‘illegal tree felling’ case

The police alleged that the petitioners, along with another accused, trespassed into the property, cut the trees and removed them. (AI-generated image)

The Madras High Court recently ruled that criminal law cannot be used to “settle” scores and civil disputes cannot become a sanctuary for criminal acts, refusing to quash a criminal case against two men accused of cutting, removing and selling trees worth about Rs 1 lakh from agricultural land in Pudukkottai district.

Justice L Victoria Gowri was hearing a plea filed by one K Muthuvilaponnambalam and M Subramanya Ponnambalam, who sought the quashing of criminal proceedings before the Judicial Magistrate, Thirumayam, Pudukkottai district.

“Criminal law cannot be set in motion to settle every civil score. At the same time, a civil dispute cannot become a sanctuary for acts which prima facie bear the colour of criminality. The inherent jurisdiction of this Court is neither a refuge for frivolous prosecutions nor a forum for premature defence adjudication,” the court said on June 1.