‘Citizens suffer due to lack of hawking policy in Maharashtra,’ Bombay HC gives ‘last chance’ to state to plan scheme

Expressing “anguish” over the delay of over seven years by the Maharashtra government in forming a scheme to regulate street vending activities under the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014, the Bombay High Court Thursday remarked all citizens are facing hardships due to the lack of a hawking policy in the state.

It stated that the “state has failed in its duty” and gave a “last chance” to the government to inform about the timeline for adoption and implementation of the scheme, observing that it was not formed despite over a decade since the law was enacted and the HC issuing guidelines about implementation of the Act over seven years ago.

A bench of Justices Bharati H Dangre and Manjusha A Deshpande said it will issue timelines for adoption of the scheme if the state fails to do so, and the officers failing to abide by the same will be held liable for contempt of the court.

The court noted Section 38 of the Act provides implementation of the scheme “to enhance capacity, provide a supportive and enabling environment to the street vendors to carry out their vocation and to promote best business practices” among them.

The scheme involves surveys, certification of vending, their classification, issuance of identity card or smart card, recovery of vending fees, and methods for relocation and eviction, seizure, and disposal of goods.

“Everybody is suffering because you (state) don’t have a hawking policy and implementation of Section 38 of the Act and then it becomes difficult for you (state) to take action. You remove somebody (hawkers), next day they come back. When we visit the Crawford market or any other market, we see this sight. The roads are cleared for the time being and once that police car goes away, everybody (hawkers) comes back after ten minutes,” Justice Dangre orally remarked to the state lawyer.

‘Hawkers have become smarter’

“Now they (hawkers) have become very smarter and they are not carrying carts but putting the goods in bundle and putting them in some shop and come back as soon as the police van is gone. We are also not oblivious to all these things. The whole object (of the scheme) is to give them vending zones so that they are also settled. Business does not get impacted. What will they do if you (state) do not implement the scheme? They have to squat on the roads. Your temporary measure is not a solution,” the judge added.

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The bench was hearing pleas seeking implementation of the Street Vendors Act, 2014. Advocate Kranti L C and Kaustubh Gidh for the petitioners representing hawkers argued that the state government had failed to frame the scheme stipulated under Section 38 of the Act.

Assistant Government Pleader (AGP) Savita Prabhune said continuous efforts are being taken by addressing various letters to the Urban Local Bodies to implement and formulate the scheme. However, the bench found the state Urban Development Department (UDD)’s response to be unsatisfactory.

The HC reiterated its “anguish” over the “scheme under Section 38 not being in place” despite past HC orders.

The court, posting the next hearing to April 22, also expressed displeasure over the non-availability of a grievance redressal mechanism for street vendors and said that is the reason why petitioners had to approach the court despite the Rules concerned having been framed.