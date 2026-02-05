Citing Kafka, Delhi HC orders release of former President’s Bodyguard man convicted of rape

The bench said the SRB’s decision to not grant Harpreet early release in 2024 and its subsequent approval by the Lieutenant Governor were “arbitrary, irrational, and contrary to the record”.

Written by: Sohini Ghosh
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 5, 2026 03:12 PM IST
PBG man convicted of rape, The Metamorphosis, Franz Kafka, delhi high court, gangrape of college student, Buddha Jayanti Park, delhi news, India news, Indian express, current affairsA similar plea for premature release by Satender, the other convict in the case, is pending before the Delhi High Court.
Make us preferred source on Google

Turning to The Metamorphosis by Franz Kafka, the Delhi High Court has ordered early release of Harpreet Singh, a former member of the President’s Bodyguard who was sentenced to life imprisonment, along with colleague Satender Singh, for the gangrape of a college student at the Buddha Jayanti Park in the Capital in 2003.

Describing the Sentence Review Board’s decision-making process as “fundamentally flawed”, Justice Neena Bansal Krishna, in her order on January 30, observed that the convict, Harpreet Singh, “has been trapped by the State in the frozen image of his past criminality”.

The bench said the SRB’s decision to not grant Harpreet early release in 2024 and its subsequent approval by the Lieutenant Governor were “arbitrary, irrational, and contrary to the record”.

Harpreet, represented by advocate Sumer Boparai, had submitted that he is a reformed individual, who has been placed on the commendation roll, awarded certificates of recognition on at least three occasions, participated in various activities, and worked in a diligent and disciplined manner while in prison.

Turning to Kafka, Justice Krishna said, “Much like Gregor Samsa, the Petitioner, has been trapped by the State in the frozen image of his past criminality – viewed perpetually as the gigantic insect of 2003, rather than the reformed individual of 2025. The SRB, by mechanically reiterating the heinousness of the original offence, as a constant and permanent bar to release, has refused to acknowledge that the Petitioner has successfully undergone a reverse metamorphosis: shedding the propensity for crime and earning his place back in humanity, through 25 years of exemplary conduct and discipline.”

“The Petitioner’s journey, from being a public servant who fell into crime to a prisoner who earned 21 years of clean conduct and multiple commendations – demonstrates that the reformative objective of his sentence has been fulfilled.”

“While Kafka’s protagonist was ultimately destroyed by the alienation of those who could not see past his shell, the Constitution of India, anchored in the Reformative Theory, forbids the State from condemning a prisoner to such eternal alienation, when the objective of correction has been achieved,” the order stated.

Story continues below this ad

“To allow the ‘uneasy dreams’ of a decades-old crime, to eclipse the verified reality of the Petitioner’s Nil propensity for future violence, would be to reduce the justice system to a retributive cage,” Justice Krishna said, ordering Harpreet’s release.

A similar plea for premature release by Satender, the other convict in the case, is pending before the Delhi High Court.

Sohini Ghosh
Sohini Ghosh

Sohini Ghosh is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express. Previously based in Ahmedabad covering Gujarat, she recently moved to the New Delhi bureau, where she primarily covers legal developments at the Delhi High Court Professional Profile Background: An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), she previously worked with ET NOW before joining The Indian Express. Core Beats: Her reporting is currently centered on the Delhi High Court, with a focus on high-profile constitutional disputes, disputes over intellectual property, criminal and civil cases, issues of human rights and regulatory law (especially in the areas of technology and healthcare). Earlier Specialty: In Gujarat, she was known for her rigorous coverage in the beats of crime, law and policy, and social justice issues, including the 2002 riot cases, 2008 serial bomb blast case, 2016 flogging of Dalits in Una, among others. She has extensively covered health in the state, including being part of the team that revealed the segregation of wards at the state’s largest government hospital on lines of faith in April 2020. With Ahmedabad being a UNESCO heritage city, she has widely covered urban development and heritage issues, including the redevelopment of the Sabarmati Ashram Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting from the Delhi High Court covers major political, constitutional, corporate, and public-interest legal battles: High-Profile Case Coverage She has extensively covered the various legal battles - including for compensation under the aegis of North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission - pertaining to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, as well as 1984 anti-Sikh riots. She has also led coverage at the intersection of technology and governance, and its impact on the citizenry, from, and beyond courtrooms — such as the government’s stakeholder consultations for framing AI-Deepfake policy. Signature Style Sohini is recognized for her sustained reporting from courtrooms and beyond. She specialises in breaking down dense legal arguments to make legalese accessible for readers. Her transition from Gujarat to Delhi has seen her expand her coverage on regulatory, corporate and intellectual property law, while maintaining a strong commitment to human rights and lacuna in the criminal justice system. X (Twitter): @thanda_ghosh ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Kishtwar, Kashmir
Why Op Trashi-I, meant to hunt 3 Jaish terrorists in Kashmir, has been underway for weeks
Suniel shetty
Suniel Shetty questions why films focus on Akbar, Babur, not Shivaji Maharaj and Rajput kings: 'Our history should be about our culture'
Elon Musk money can't buy happiness
After crossing $800 billion, Elon Musk says ‘money can’t buy happiness,’ Internet reacts: ‘Send me 1 million dollars’
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pakistan cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC, BCCI says it's a 'weak argument'
Andre Beteille
Peasants to universities, nothing escaped André Beteille’s lens
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Kishtwar, Kashmir
Why Op Trashi-I, meant to hunt 3 Jaish terrorists in Kashmir, has been underway for weeks
minor sisters suicide
Ghaziabad triple tragedy: They lived in parallel ‘Korean’ universe online, refused to give it up, say police
Suniel shetty
Suniel Shetty questions why films focus on Akbar, Babur, not Shivaji Maharaj and Rajput kings: 'Our history should be about our culture'
Kanika Tekriwal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar on Shark Tank India 5
'Hum aapka business bigaad denge': Kanika Tekriwal warns Shark Tank India pitchers not to take their deal
Elon Musk money can't buy happiness
After crossing $800 billion, Elon Musk says ‘money can’t buy happiness,’ Internet reacts: ‘Send me 1 million dollars’
Ishaan tharoor laid off Washington Post
‘I’m heartbroken’: Shashi Tharoor’s son Ishaan loses job as Washington Post lays off 300 journalists
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pakistan cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC, BCCI says it's a 'weak argument'
L-R: Ishan Kishan with throwdown specialist Uttam Mohanty and with childhood friends Anshumat Srivastav (centre) and Siddhanth Singh (right). (Express Photo)
Ishan Kishan comeback story: Throwdown specialist and childhood friends who helped India star return after 2-year break
Andre Beteille
Peasants to universities, nothing escaped André Beteille’s lens
US Iran
Expert Explains: Why a conflict in Iran could be far more consequential than in Venezuela
Which key hormones are affected after sterilisation, and how do these changes influence a pet’s metabolism, energy levels, and overall health over time?
This is what happens to your pet’s hormones after sterilisation, beyond reproduction
Google Pixel 10a
Google teases Pixel 10a, a new, lower-cost addition to the Pixel 10 series
Advertisement
Must Read
Pakistan cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC, BCCI says it's a 'weak argument'
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Ishan Kishan comeback story: Throwdown specialist and childhood friends who helped India star return after 2-year break
L-R: Ishan Kishan with throwdown specialist Uttam Mohanty and with childhood friends Anshumat Srivastav (centre) and Siddhanth Singh (right). (Express Photo)
T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan or Sanju Samson in playing XI is no longer a debate as India beat South Africa in Navi Mumbai warm-up
Ishan Kishan India playing XI T20 World Cup
Google teases Pixel 10a, a new, lower-cost addition to the Pixel 10 series
Google Pixel 10a
Roblox unveils ‘4D’ AI creation tools powered by Cube Foundation Model, now in beta
Roblox’s 4D generation feature uses AI to create interactive in-game objects from natural-language prompts.
Canon brings back the spotlight on compact cameras with 30th anniversary PowerShot G7 X
The PowerShot G7 X Mark III, first introduced in 2019, has become especially popular among vloggers, travellers and social media creators thanks to its balance of size, image quality and video features. (Image: Canon)
This is what happens to your pet’s hormones after sterilisation, beyond reproduction
Which key hormones are affected after sterilisation, and how do these changes influence a pet’s metabolism, energy levels, and overall health over time?
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
After crossing $800 billion, Elon Musk says ‘money can’t buy happiness,’ Internet reacts: ‘Send me 1 million dollars’
Elon Musk money can't buy happiness
‘I’m heartbroken’: Shashi Tharoor’s son Ishaan loses job as Washington Post lays off 300 journalists
Ishaan tharoor laid off Washington Post
A bunch of birthday balloons triggers explosion in a Mumbai high-rise, CCTV video goes viral
Gas balloons explode inside Mumbai elevator
The great escape: Stuck for 8 hours, Pune industrialist takes a chopper to bypass 33-hour expressway nightmare
Describing the situation on the ground, the industrialist said traffic discipline had completely collapsed
'That's creative thinking': Woman books Rapido to throw trash, netizens react
He immediately called the woman, asking if the package was to be received by someone
Feb 05: Latest News
Advertisement