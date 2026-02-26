Citing ‘Garuda Purana’, HC directs Haryana to fully reimburse retired engineer for emergency medical treatment

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has ordered the Haryana government to pay the full balance of medical expenses to a retired chief engineer who received urgent treatment at a private hospital after he slipped into a coma.

Justice Sandeep Moudgil, on January 31, quashed the government calculation sheet that had cut the claim from Rs 3,54,647 to just Rs 1,38,422 and directed payment of the remaining Rs 2,16,225 along with interest at 9 per cent per year from the date of discharge.

In emphasising self-preservation as a facet of the right to life, the judge quoted verses from the Garuda Purana: “One should protect his body which is responsible for everything. He who protects himself by all efforts will see many auspicious occasions in life. If one does not prevent what is unpleasant to himself, who else will do it? Therefore one should do what is good to himself.”