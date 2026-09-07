Citing barefoot Beed woman’s ‘struggle’, Bombay HC gives mother children’s custody

To afford her daughter’s education, 47-year-old Ramabai Ranvir ran three kilometers to win a Rs 3,000 cash prize in Maharashtra’s Beed district. Citing her extraordinary sacrifice, the Bombay High Court underlined the heavy burdens mothers often carry to secure their children’s future—and granted a woman custody of her two minor children.

Talking about the incident, Justice Rajesh S Patil said it was a “reminder” that a mother’s struggle to raise and educate her children is not always reflected merely in “figures” placed before the court. Behind those figures often lies a continuing “endeavour” to balance limited means against the ever-growing necessities of food, shelter, education and a dignified existence, he added.

“The court cannot remain ignorant of the realities of life which confront a woman who, while striving to secure the future of her children, is simultaneously required to attend to the necessities of her own day-to-day existence,” the September 3 order observed.

Noting that the husband himself, on a stamp paper, had admitted and acknowledged that he has an extra-marital affair, the court held that in such circumstances, it could not be said that the children would be in a healthy environment in the father’s custody.

The high court was hearing a revision plea filed by the mother challenging the Sessions Court’s order that had granted interim custody of the two minor children to their father till the final disposal of the proceedings, while giving her only visitation rights.

Husband alcoholic

The wife allegedly filed a domestic violence complaint and an interim application seeking custody of her two children. The said application was allowed after the judicial magistrate interviewed both the children. Aggrieved by this order, the husband challenged the order before the session court, which held that the allegation about an extra-marital affair of the husband with a lady would not affect an interim application for custody of the minor children.

Justice Rajesh S Patil said that the Beed district incident is a “reminder” that a mother’s struggle to raise and educate her children is not always reflected merely in figures placed before the court. Justice Rajesh S Patil said that the Beed district incident is a “reminder” that a mother’s struggle to raise and educate her children is not always reflected merely in figures placed before the court.

The wife then filed this petition before the high court seeking interim custody of her daughter and son and claimed that she has recently joined service of a company and gets a salary of Rs 13,000 per month.

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Arguments

The wife, through advocate Avesh Ghadge, claimed that her parents and her two married brothers are staying together, and both the brothers have taken responsibility for her, as well as her two children, emotionally and financially.

She further claimed that her brothers’ children were around the same age as her own children and that they would be able to enjoy each other’s company while living together with their maternal grandparents and uncles.

The woman alleged that both children were studying in a CBSE school. However, after the couple started living separately, the husband, whom she accused of being regularly under the influence of liquor and having an extra-marital affair, removed them from the school and admitted them to a State Board school.

The husband, through his advocate Vijay V. Patil, denied the allegations of an extra-marital affair and regularly being under the influence of liquor. He submitted that both children were happily staying with him and their grandparents, who were taking care of them with love and affection. It was also argued that their present school was only around 100 to 150 metres from his residence.

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The man also claimed that his wife did not have an income source to meet the educational and other expenses of the children.

Child tutored, in-laws helpless

The court found that the wife was not seeking custody as a means of obtaining financial support or any monetary advantage from her husband, as she had not claimed maintenance or alimony for herself. It noted that the daughter, being 12 years old and approaching puberty, would require more company of her mother, while the six-year-old son would also require his mother’s company.

After interacting with both children, the court found that they appeared to have been “tutored” by the husband. It also noted that the woman’s brothers had agreed and orally undertaken to take care of her and her children.

“They (wife and her brothers) do not require any kind of alimony or maintenance from respondent number 1 (husband) for their sister or towards her children,” the court noted.

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The court also interacted with the parents of the man and found them helpless. “As far as a healthy environment for the upbringing of the children is concerned, it is respondent number 1 (husband) who has, on a stamp paper, admitted that he has an extra-marital affair,’ it added.

The court, after considering the case, held that for the better future of the children and looking into the aspect of a better environment, the custody of the children should be with the mother.

The court directed the husband to hand over the custody of both children to the mother on September 9 and permitted the husband to visit and meet both children every Sunday, and said that this arrangement would continue till the final disposal of their case.