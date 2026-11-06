‘CISF is disciplined force’: Delhi High Court upholds constable’s removal for ‘misconduct’

The Delhi High Court has upheld the removal of a CISF constable who was accused of reporting for duty under the influence of alcohol, assaulting a police officer, and misbehaving with senior officers, observing that personnel of a disciplined force are expected to maintain high standards of conduct.

A bench of Justices Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Amit Sharma dismissed a plea filed by the constable, who challenged his removal from service in 2020 and sought reinstatement.

Upholding the removal, the court said, “The CISF is a disciplined force, and its personnel are expected to maintain a high standard of discipline, obedience to lawful directions and conduct commensurate with the responsibilities entrusted to them.”

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Six charges

The constable had faced six charges of alleged misconduct arising from two incidents in June and July 2020. According to the charges levelled against him, the constable allegedly engaged in a scuffle with a police officer, reported on duty under the influence of alcohol, threatened a senior officer, and refused to undergo a COVID-19 test.

Following a departmental inquiry, the charges were held proved and the disciplinary authority ordered his removal from service on October 27, 2020. His appeal and revision petitions were subsequently rejected.

Justices Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Amit Sharma dismissed a plea filed by the constable, who challenged his removal from service in 2020. Justices Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Amit Sharma dismissed a plea filed by the constable, who challenged his removal from service in 2020.

Before the high court, the counsel for the petitioner stated that the alleged incidents of misconduct ought to be considered in the context of the petitioner’s medical condition, particularly his alleged alcohol dependency and depression arising out of difficult family circumstances. It was submitted that the petitioner was suffering from alcohol dependency and was also experiencing mental distress due to family issues, particularly the infertility-related complications faced by his wife.

Examining the medical records, the court observed that it did not prove the petitioner’s claim of having suffered from any mental illness during the relevant period. “The mere assertion that the petitioner was experiencing mental stress on account of his family circumstances cannot, in the absence of material establishing the nature of the alleged condition and its relevance to the misconduct in question, be treated as sufficient to invalidate the disciplinary proceedings,” the court said.

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It further noted that the petitioner could not show any specific procedural illegality, violation of the principles of natural justice or perversity in the findings of the departmental authorities. On the argument related to proportionality of the punishment, the court noted that note that the petitioner had previously been subjected to one major penalty and one minor penalty for earlier instances of misconduct.

The court stressed that CISF is a disciplined force, and its personnel are expected to maintain a high standard of discipline. It held that there was no basis to hold that the penalty imposed was so disproportionate as to warrant interference of court.

“The contentions concerning the alleged mental illness, the validity of the disciplinary proceedings and the proportionality of the penalty do not, on the material placed before this Court, make out a case for interference under Article 226 of the Constitution of India,” the court said while dismissing the plea.