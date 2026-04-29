‘Why disobey to obey later?’: Bombay High Court asks ‘million-dollar question’ as Staff Selection Commission director apologises

The bench observed that the earlier assurance given by the authorities will apply to the petitioners and also directed that the candidates’ seniority be protected. File Photo

Less than a week after pulling up the Staff Selection Commission (SSC)’s director for defying its orders, the Bombay High Court was informed Wednesday that appointment letters had been issued to two candidates who were earlier denied induction into the Central defence forces.

R G Singh, Director, SSC, appeared before the court and tendered an unconditional apology, which the bench accepted and purged the contempt.

A Division Bench of Justices Ravindra V Ghuge and Hiten S Venegavkar was hearing two pleas by Sushant Bhausaheb Sarode and Aniket Sunil Jadhav, saying they were not inducted in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Border Security Force (BSF) due to a “minuscule difference in height of 3 and 4 millimetres”.