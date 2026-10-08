Churidar or saree? Society can’t dictate what a citizen should wear, says Kerala High Court

In a key ruling upholding a citizen’s right to wear clothes of their choice, the Kerala High Court has held that a society or its norms cannot dictate what a person must wear, and if there was any violation of such a right, law-enforcing agencies should taken action. The court, as a result, allowed a school headmistress to enter her school after she was allegedly stopped at its gates for wearing a churidar instead of a saree.

Noting that it wasn’t a churidar vs saree debate, Justice P V Kunhikrishnan declared, “A citizen’s attire is his/her choice, and nobody can insist that it conform to society’s customs, nor can anybody dictate that it be in a manner acceptable to society, especially when no law backs it. These are individual choices of the citizen.”

The October 5 ruling further noted if any such diktat was made, “it is the duty of the law-enforcing authority to take appropriate steps in accordance with law forthwith”.

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“Clothes may express culture, comfort, and individual choice. However, they cannot ordinarily become a measure of a person’s worth or dignity. This case is not a contest between a saree and a churidar. The Court must decide whether a Manager can turn his personal notion into a binding command. The Constitution does not make a woman’s dignity contingent on her conformity with another person’s preferred mode of attire,” the order added.

The high court further stated, “What dress one wears is ordinarily a matter of personal choice of every citizen of this country. No one or society as a whole can dictate how a citizen should dress without the backing of the law. This is a part of the fundamental rights of every citizen.”

Justice P V Kunhikrishnan held that a saree’s dignity cannot be converted into a compulsory uniform by forcing individual preference. Justice P V Kunhikrishnan held that a saree’s dignity cannot be converted into a compulsory uniform by forcing individual preference.

The woman who was employed as the headmistress of a school in Kottarakkara, Kerala, alleged that on February 3, the school manager entered her office and threatened her that she must not wear a churidar while coming to work, and also instructed the security personnel not to allow her inside the premises if she refused to comply.

According to the woman, when she came to school the next day, she was denied entry because she was wearing a churidar. The woman claimed that she was later able to enter the school with the help of a police officer. She further stated that the manager continuously harassed her and had a habit of “threatening senior teachers and other staff members of the school”.

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The woman has also argued that as per the circular issued by the Directorate of General Education, she was “entitled to wear a churidar” and alleged that the manager was cruel and authoritative towards his staff, and often used threats of physical violence.

The woman informed the court that she had filed a police complaint against the manager, and he had also been previously convicted for the offences of obscenity and outraging the modesty of a woman based on a separate complaint by another female staff member. The woman eventually approached the high court, seeking police protection and disqualification of the man from the position of manager.

Advocates Syam J Sam and Daniel Mathews Koshy appeared for the woman. Advocates VA Muhammed and M Sajjad represented the school and the manager.

‘Personal choice’

The high court stated that “the case concerns the dignity, autonomy and professional standing of an educated woman and the permissible limits of managerial authority over her personal choice of dress. A saree may be a graceful and respectful form of attire to one individual. Yet its dignity cannot be converted into a compulsory uniform by force of individual preference.”

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“Similarly, a churidar, when worn decently and appropriately in a professional setting, does not diminish the competence, decorum or authority of the Headmistress.”

The court observed that as per the circular of the Directorate of General Education, wearing a churidar was permissible for teachers and “the question is whether the manager of an educational institution, in the absence of a valid, clear and uniformly applicable rule, can insist that a woman employee dress in accordance with his personal conception of what is proper.”

The bench opined that dress was a personal choice and no one could restrict or dictate which dress a person must wear and further said that “the dignity and cultural tradition of an attire should be decided by the person concerned, not by society. Therefore, I am of the considered opinion that no one can dictate that a person should wear a particular attire unless there is backing of law in connection with the dress code of an institution or other establishment.”

The bench refrained from making any observation about the school manager as the educational authority had ordered an inquiry on the issue. However, the court ordered the authorities to take appropriate action if there was a reason to do so.