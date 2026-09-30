Children clinging to mother no ground to deny father custody: Allahabad High Court

While granting custody to the father, the court said the children needed their mother’s continued affection, care and emotional support and therefore protected her visitation and daily video-call rights.

Written by: Jagriti Rai
4 min readNew DelhiSep 30, 2026 06:00 PM IST
child custody father mother children allahabad high courtThe court said that the welfare and best interests of the children are the paramount consideration in custody matter. (AI-generated Image)
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The Allahabad High Court has handed over custody of two minor children, aged seven and three, to their father, holding that their welfare and best interests were paramount, considering the father’s financial capacity, residential accommodation, and his willingness to assume responsibility for the education and upbringing of the minor children.

The court, however, protected the mother’s relationship with the children by granting her weekly visitation and daily video-call rights. The children had been residing with her mother previously.

Justice Sandeep Jain was dealing with a habeas corpus petition filed by the father seeking custody of his two minor children.

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“This court is also conscious of the fact that the minor children are of tender age and have been residing with their mother and maternal grandfather. Their existing emotional attachment with them is, therefore, natural and deserves due regard. The fact that the children were reluctant to leave the lap of their mother and maternal grandfather during their interaction before the court cannot, by itself, be construed as a rejection of their father,” the court observed.

Also Read | Only being father does not entitle child’s custody: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Emphasising that children require the continued affection, care and emotional support of their mother, and it is in their welfare that their relationship with her be preserved and nurtured, the court said that the mother, therefore, be entitled to visitation and interaction rights.

Father sought custody of children

The case arose from a matrimonial dispute between a husband and his wife, concerning the custody of their two minor children, aged about seven and three years. The children were residing with their mother and maternal grandfather after the couple became estranged.

Justice Sandeep Jain Allahabad High Court Justice Sandeep Jain heard the matter on September 28.

The father approached the high court seeking custody of the children, stating that he was capable of providing them with proper care, education, financial security, and a suitable living environment. He also expressed willingness to resume cohabitation with his wife and discharge his matrimonial and parental responsibilities.

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The wife, however, told the court that she had allegedly faced harassment and cruelty in her matrimonial home and was unwilling to resume cohabitation. She was professionally qualified but was not employed and was dependent on her father.

The court also noted that an earlier order had granted the father temporary custody on Sundays and during holidays, but a quarrel with his in-laws prevented him from taking custody on one occasion.

The father contended that the wife is presently not earning any income and is dependent upon her father, whose income, according to him, is also limited.

Father demonstrates financial capacity: Order

The court observed that the welfare and best interests of the children are the paramount consideration in custody matters, and parental rights cannot override the children’s welfare.

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The court said that custody cannot be decided merely based on the parents’ legal rights. It must consider the children’s physical, emotional, educational and developmental needs, the stability of the proposed environment and each parent’s capacity to provide care and protection.

“The custody order must not operate to sever or diminish the relationship of the children with either parent. Rather, it should facilitate a healthy and continuing relationship with both, to the extent compatible with their welfare,” the ruling observed.

It noted that the mother was presently dependent on her father and that there was no documentary material establishing the maternal grandfather’s income. At the same time, the court clarified that the mother’s lack of current employment could not, by itself, be treated as adverse to her.

The court found that the father had placed material showing his financial capacity, residential accommodation and willingness to take responsibility for the children’s education and upbringing.

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It stressed that custody should not sever the children’s relationship with either parent. While granting custody to the father, the court said the children needed their mother’s continued affection, care and emotional support and therefore protected her visitation and daily video-call rights.

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Jagriti Rai
Jagriti Rai
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Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express (Digital), where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society. Working on a dedicated legal desk, she focuses on translating complex legal frameworks into relatable narratives, exploring how the judiciary and legislative shifts empower and shape the consciousness of citizens in their daily lives. Expertise Socio-Legal Specialization: Jagriti brings a critical, human-centric perspective to modern social debates. Her work focuses on how legal developments impact gender rights, marginalized communities, and individual liberties. Diverse Editorial Background: With over 4 years of experience in digital and mainstream media, she has developed a versatile reporting style. Her previous tenures at high-traffic platforms like The Lallantop and Dainik Bhaskar provided her with deep insights into the information needs of a diverse Indian audience. Academic Foundations: Post-Graduate in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), India’s premier media training institute. Master of Arts in Ancient History from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), providing her with the historical and cultural context necessary to analyze long-standing social structures and legal evolutions. ... Read More

 

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