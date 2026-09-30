Children clinging to mother no ground to deny father custody: Allahabad High Court

The court said that the welfare and best interests of the children are the paramount consideration in custody matter. (AI-generated Image)

The Allahabad High Court has handed over custody of two minor children, aged seven and three, to their father, holding that their welfare and best interests were paramount, considering the father’s financial capacity, residential accommodation, and his willingness to assume responsibility for the education and upbringing of the minor children.

The court, however, protected the mother’s relationship with the children by granting her weekly visitation and daily video-call rights. The children had been residing with her mother previously.

Justice Sandeep Jain was dealing with a habeas corpus petition filed by the father seeking custody of his two minor children.

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“This court is also conscious of the fact that the minor children are of tender age and have been residing with their mother and maternal grandfather. Their existing emotional attachment with them is, therefore, natural and deserves due regard. The fact that the children were reluctant to leave the lap of their mother and maternal grandfather during their interaction before the court cannot, by itself, be construed as a rejection of their father,” the court observed.