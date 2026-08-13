‘Student’s trust sacred’: Delhi High Court upholds teacher’s jail term for sexual assault

The Delhi High Court upheld the conviction of teacher who was convicted for sexually assaulting a student at the same school.

Upholding the five-year jail term handed out to a school teacher held guilty of sexually assaulting his minor student in 2016, the Delhi High Court said that a child’s trust in a teacher is “sacred”.

Justice Madhu Jain, while hearing the teacher’s appeal against the conviction and sentencing, asked educational institutions to “ensure that children are made aware of their rights and are encouraged to speak about any conduct which causes them fear, discomfort or insecurity.”

“A child ordinarily reposes trust and confidence in a teacher. Such trust is sacred to the teacher-student relationship and carries with it a corresponding duty to protect the child, rather than to abuse or breach the trust so reposed. The abuse of such position, particularly against a young girl of an age comparable to that of the teacher’s own daughter, is a matter of grave concern and cannot be treated as a mere breach of discipline or propriety,” the August 12 order added.