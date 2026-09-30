Maintaining child is not sole responsibility of parent they live with: Allahabad High Court

The court said irrespective of the parent with whom the children are residing, the entire responsibility for their maintenance cannot be fastened upon such parent alone.

The Allahabad High Court recently held that the responsibility of maintaining minor children cannot be put exclusively on the parent with whom they reside, observing that both parents have a corresponding obligation to contribute towards their children’s upbringing according to their respective financial means.

Justice Lakshmi Kant Shukla made the observation while dismissing a criminal revision filed by a woman and her two minor children challenging a Family Court order that awarded Rs 1,500 per month each to the children but rejected the woman’s claim for maintenance from her husband.

“…the obligation to maintain a minor child is not to be fastened exclusively upon either the father or the mother. Ordinarily, both parents are required to contribute towards the maintenance and upbringing of their child in accordance with their respective means and financial capacity,” the order read.