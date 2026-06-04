Child not ‘pawn’: Court orders father to return son taken from school against custody decree

The father argued that the child had made complaints against the mother during an interaction and the circumstances warranted a change in the custody arrangement. (AI-generated image)

A father cannot take the law into his own hands and disregard a court-ordered custody arrangement, the Kerala High Court has held while directing that a minor boy be returned to his mother after finding that the father had retained the child in violation of a family court decree.

Emphasising that a child’s welfare must remain the foremost consideration, the court observed that child cannot be treated as a “pawn” in parental disputes and that any grievance over custody arrangements must be addressed through legal remedies rather than unilateral action.

A bench of Chief Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Syam Kumar V M was hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by Hayarunisa Abdul Hakkim, who sought the return of her minor son after alleging that the child’s father had taken him away from school and continued to keep him despite a family court decree granting her permanent custody.