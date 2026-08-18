Father lives alone, child needs constant care: Karnataka High Court grants mother custody

The Karnataka High Court set aside the family court’s order granting the girl’s permanent custody to the father and instead laid down detailed visitation arrangements. (AI-generated image)

The Karnataka High Court has granted permanent custody of a seven-year-old girl with special needs to her mother, observing that the child needs her mother’s constant care and treatment. The court said it hoped that the parents’ love and affection for their daughter would help them “bridge” their differences and reconcile for her welfare.

Justices D K Singh and T M Nadaf noted that the child’s father lived alone, and directed him to pay Rs 25,000 per month towards the child’s maintenance.

“…we modify the order passed by the family court, keeping intact the order on application filed under Special Marriage Act, 1954 with all hope that the love and affection towards child may bring back the bridge, burning all the previous disparities/differences between the husband and wife and work out more towards bonding a healthy marital life to reconcile and reunite,” the August 12 order read.