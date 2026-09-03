Child born after remarriage no bar to widow’s family pension: Kerala High Court

The Kerala High Court held that remarriage by a widow by itself neither changes her status as a childless widow in the eyes of law nor disentitles her to receive the pension. (Image generated using AI)

The Kerala High Court has held that a widow who had no child with her deceased husband does not lose her status as a “childless widow” for the purpose of receiving family pension merely because she gives birth to a child after remarrying.

Justice Easwaran S. dismissed a plea by the mother of a deceased government employee seeking family pension instead of the employee’s widow, who had remarried and subsequently had a child.

‘The term ‘family’ in relation to a deceased government employee requires a direct proximity to that employee. The postdeath relationships are totally irrelevant for determining the entitlement of family pension. A child born in a subsequent marriage has absolutely no legal connection to the deceased government servant,’ the court said in its order dated August 10.