Child born after remarriage no bar to widow’s family pension: Kerala High Court

3 min readNew DelhiSep 3, 2026 11:42 AM IST
The Kerala High Court has held that a widow who had no child with her deceased husband does not lose her status as a “childless widow” for the purpose of receiving family pension merely because she gives birth to a child after remarrying.
Justice Easwaran S. dismissed a plea by the mother of a deceased government employee seeking family pension instead of the employee’s widow, who had remarried and subsequently had a child.
‘The term ‘family’ in relation to a deceased government employee requires a direct proximity to that employee. The postdeath relationships are totally irrelevant for determining the entitlement of family pension. A child born in a subsequent marriage has absolutely no legal connection to the deceased government servant,’ the court said in its order dated August 10.
Justice Easwaran S dismissed the mother’s plea for pension.
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Why court dismissed mother’s plea?
The dispute arose after the petitioner’s son died while in service. His mother claimed that after his widow remarried and gave birth to a child in her second marriage, she ceased to be a “childless widow”. She argued that the family pension should consequently revert to her.
On the other hand, the counsel on behalf of the widow said that she remained entitled to family pension under the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1972, which permit a childless widow to continue receiving pension after remarriage if her income from other sources is below the prescribed minimum family pension.
The court observed that unlike a civil right, which revolves around a person on the basis of personal law of inheritance, the right to receive the pension must be judged in the context of the statutory rules alone. It relied on a provision under the CCS (Pension) Rules, 1972, which stipulates that the family pension shall continue to be payable to a childless widow on remarriage, if her income from all other sources is less than the amount of minimum family pension under the Rule.
The court noted that that remarriage by a widow by itself neither changes her status as a childless widow in the eyes of law nor disentitles her to receive the pension. It added that the word ‘family’ in relation to a deceased government employee need a direct proximity to the employee. The court held that if a child is born to the widow in a subsequent marriage, it had no legal connection with the deceased government servant.
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The court further pointed out that dependent parents fall within a residual category in the order of priority and can claim family pension only when the deceased employee is not survived by a widow or an eligible child. ‘In the present case, since the 6th respondent, the widow of late employee…is still alive, she holds the primary eligibility for drawing family pension. The petitioner, who is the mother of the deceased employee, cannot claim pension in her place merely because the 6th respondent has a child in the second marriage,’ the order read.
The court held that the authorities were justified in stopping payment of family pension to the mother. The court therefore dismissed the plea filed by the petitioner.