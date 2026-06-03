No physical visits, only weekly video calls: Court limits father’s access to minor daughter with autism

The couple's daughter, who was born in 2015, was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder. (AI-generated image)

The Chhattisgarh High Court has upheld a family court order denying physical visitation and interim custody to the father of a minor girl diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder, noting that the daughter’s age, medical condition and special needs had been duly considered.

A bench of Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Bibhu Guru was hearing a plea by the child’s father, who had contended that the family court had erred in denying him physical visitation and restricted his access to a weekly video call with his daughter.

“The impugned order demonstrates that while declining the prayer for interim custody/physical visitation, the learned Family Court has taken into consideration the age, medical condition and special needs of the child and has, as an interim measure, permitted interaction between the Appellant and the child through weekly video calls,” the June 2 order noted.