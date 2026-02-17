Privacy versus fair trial: Chhattisgarh High Court allows call recordings, chats on WhatsApp as evidence in divorce case

During the pendency of the divorce application, the husband filed another plea for taking the mobile recording of conversations and WhatsApp chats between the wife and others on record. (Representational image generated using AI)

Chhattisgarh High Court news: The Chhattisgarh High Court recently upheld a family court’s order allowing a husband to place on record his wife’s mobile call recordings and WhatsApp chats in an ongoing divorce proceeding. In doing so, the court observed that the fundamental right to privacy is not absolute.

Justice Sachin Singh Rajput dismissed the plea filed by the wife challenging the family court’s order that allowed the husband’s application to produce electronic evidence in a divorce case pending under the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955.

“The litigating party certainly has a right to privacy but that right must yield to the right of an opposing party to bring evidence it considers relevant to court, to prove its case. It is a settled concept of fair trial that a litigating party gets a fair chance to bring relevant evidence before a Court of law,” the Chhattisgarh High Court observed in an order dated February 11.