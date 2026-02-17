Privacy versus fair trial: Chhattisgarh High Court allows call recordings, chats on WhatsApp as evidence in divorce case

Even though the right to privacy has been recognised as a fundamental right, excluding private chats in such cases would render the law a dead letter, the Chhattisgarh High Court held.

Written by: Ashish Shaji
5 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 17, 2026 06:25 PM IST
Chhattisgarh High Court whatsapp divorce caseDuring the pendency of the divorce application, the husband filed another plea for taking the mobile recording of conversations and WhatsApp chats between the wife and others on record. (Representational image generated using AI)
Chhattisgarh High Court news: The Chhattisgarh High Court recently upheld a family court’s order allowing a husband to place on record his wife’s mobile call recordings and WhatsApp chats in an ongoing divorce proceeding. In doing so, the court observed that the fundamental right to privacy is not absolute.

Justice Sachin Singh Rajput dismissed the plea filed by the wife challenging the family court’s order that allowed the husband’s application to produce electronic evidence in a divorce case pending under the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955.

Justice Sachin Singh Rajput dismissed the plea filed by the wife challenging the family court's order.

“The litigating party certainly has a right to privacy but that right must yield to the right of an opposing party to bring evidence it considers relevant to court, to prove its case. It is a settled concept of fair trial that a litigating party gets a fair chance to bring relevant evidence before a Court of law,” the Chhattisgarh High Court observed in an order dated February 11.

“It is pertinent to note that while the right to privacy is essentially a personal right, the right to fair trial has wider ramifications and impacts public justice, which is a larger cause,” it added.

What was the case?

  • The husband filed an application seeking a decree of divorce against the wife.
  • During the pendency of the said divorce application, the husband filed another application for taking the mobile recording of conversations and WhatsApp chats between the wife, her relatives and other persons on record.
  • His wife objected to the said application, stating that her husband was a man of suspicious mindset and that the call recording and the WhatsApp chat sought to be brought on record by him were obtained through illegal means by hacking her mobile.
  • The family court on December 12, 2024, allowed the application of the husband, holding that the documents sought to be brought on record may be helpful in deciding the application for divorce.
  • Against this order of the family court, the wife approached the high court.
Arguments

  • The counsel for the wife argued that the family court has erred in not considering the fact that the documents obtained and sought to be produced in the pending divorce case by the husband are not admissible in evidence.
  • On the other hand, the counsel for the husband submitted that after the husband’s application was allowed, the documents sought to be brought on record have been exhibited without there being any objection from the wife as to the admissibility of the same, and therefore it cannot be argued at this stage the family court has committed an error of law.

Court’s ruling

  • Even though the right to privacy has been recognised as a fundamental right, the same is not absolute and is subject to exceptions and limitations and reasonable restrictions.
  • The cause of public justice would suffer if the opportunity of a fair trial is denied by shutting out evidence that a litigating party may wish to lead, at the very threshold.
  • The specific statutory provision contained in Section 14 of Family Courts Act says that evidence would be admissible, whether or not the same is otherwise admissible under the Evidence Act.
  • If it were to be held that evidence sought to be adduced before a family court should be excluded based on an objection of breach of privacy right, then the provisions of Section 14 would be rendered nugatory and dead letter.
  • It is to be borne in mind that family courts have been established to deal with matters that are essentially sensitive, personal disputes relating to dissolution of marriage, restitution of conjugal rights, legitimacy of children, guardianship, custody, and access to minors; which matters, by the very nature of the relationship from which they arise, involve issues that are private, personal and involve intimacies.
  • It is easily foreseeable therefore, that in most cases that come before the family court, the evidence sought to be marshalled would relate to the private affairs of the litigating parties.
  • If Section 14 is held not to apply in its full expanse to evidence that impinges on a person’s right to privacy, then not only of Section 14, but the very object of the constitution of family courts may be rendered meaningless. Therefore, the test of admissibility would only be the relevance.

Ashish Shaji
Ashish Shaji
twitter

Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express, where he specializes in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish provides authoritative coverage and nuanced analysis of court developments and landmark judicial decisions for a national audience. Expertise Legal Core Competency: Ashish is a law graduate (BA LLB) from IME Law College, CCSU. This academic foundation allows him to move beyond surface-level reporting, offering readers a deep-dive into the technicalities of statutes, case law, and legal precedents. Specialized Legal Reporting: His work at The Indian Express focuses on translating the often-dense proceedings of India's top courts into clear, actionable news. His expertise includes: Judicial Analysis: Breaking down complex orders from the Supreme Court and various High Courts. Legal Developments: Monitoring legislative changes and their practical implications for the public and the legal fraternity. Industry Experience: With over 5 years in the field, Ashish has contributed to several niche legal and professional platforms, honing his ability to communicate complex information. His previous experience includes: Lawsikho: Gaining insights into legal education and practical law. Verdictum: Focusing on high-quality legal news and court updates. Enterslice: Working at the intersection of legal, financial, and advisory services. ... Read More

 

