Chhattisgarh High Court halts mother’s transfer to shield son’s CBSE Class 10 exams under new dual-test policy

The Chhattisgarh High Court was hearing a plea of a state employee to set aside transfer order considering the CBSE board exam of the child. (Image generated using AI)

Prioritising the academic career of a student currently appearing for the Class 10 examination under the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Chhattisgarh High Court has stayed the transfer of his mother, a state supervisor in the Department of Women and Child Development.

Justice Parth Prateem Sahu was dealing with a plea filed by the supervisor who challenged the transfer order.

“After the declaration of the main result of Class 10, the child of the petitioner may have an opportunity to appear in the Class 10 examination, the second exam of which may be conducted in May 2026,” the court said on March 16.