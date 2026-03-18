Chhattisgarh High Court upholds POCSO conviction of man who harassed minor saying ‘I love you’ repeatedly

The Chhattisgarh High Court was hearing a criminal appeal against a trial court verdict in 2016 convicting a man for harassing a 16-year old girl.

Written by: Vineet Upadhyay
6 min readNew DelhiMar 18, 2026 07:00 AM IST
The acts of making unwelcome sexual remarks towards a minor fall squarely within the ambit of Section 12 of the POCSO Act, said the Chhattisgarh High Court.The acts of making unwelcome sexual remarks towards a minor fall squarely within the ambit of Section 12 of the POCSO Act, said the Chhattisgarh High Court. (Image generated using AI)
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Chhattisgarh High Court news: In a ruling reinforcing liability for harassment of minors while tempering punishment on equitable grounds, the Chhattisgarh High Court has upheld the conviction of a man for stalking and sexually harassing a 16-year-old schoolgirl, but reduced his sentence to the period already undergone after nearly a decade of litigation.

Justice Arvind Kumar Verma was hearing a criminal appeal against a trial court verdict in 2016 convicting a man for harassing a 16-year old girl under section 354 (D) (stalking) of the IPC and section 12 (sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

The essential ingredients of Section 354(D) of IPC (stalking) are clearly made out, said the Chhattisgarh High Court. The essential ingredients of Section 354(D) of IPC (stalking) are clearly made out, said the Chhattisgarh High Court. (Image enhanced using AI)

“The testimony of the victim is clear, consistent, and inspires confidence. She has categorically stated that the accused used to follow her daily and repeatedly utter “I love you”, thereby harassing her. Her testimony is corroborated by the statements of her mother and other prosecution witnesses,” the court said.

Man followed girl despite her ‘disinterest’

  • The essential ingredients of Section 354(D) of IPC (stalking) are clearly made out, as the accused repeatedly followed the victim and contacted or attempted to contact her despite her disinterest.
  • Further, the acts of making unwelcome sexual remarks towards a minor fall squarely within the ambit of Section 12 of the POCSO Act.
  • The defence has not been able to establish any motive for false implication.
  • No material contradiction or legal infirmity has been pointed out which would justify interference with the findings recorded by the trial court.
  • Thus, the prosecution has been fully successful in proving the offence under Section 354 (D) of IPC and Section 12 of POCSO Act against the accused beyond reasonable doubt.
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  • Therefore, this court does not find that there is any illegality or perversity in the impugned order.
  • It is well settled that the testimony of a victim of sexual harassment, if found reliable and trustworthy, does not require independent corroboration.
  • In the present case, the evidence on record is cogent and free from material contradictions.
  • Conviction of the appellant under Section 354 (D) of IPC and Section 12 of POCSO Act is affirmed.
  • Sentence imposed upon the appellant is modified and reduced to the period already undergone by him.
  • However, the fine imposed by the trial court shall remain intact.

Conviction stands firm

  • The appellant, Ajit Rao, had been convicted by a Raipur sessions court on August 1, 2016.
  • He was sentenced to three years’ rigorous imprisonment on each count along with fines.
  • The high court found no infirmity in this conviction.
  • It further ruled that such conduct squarely falls within the ambit of sexual harassment under the POCSO Act when directed at a minor.

Pattern of persistent harassment

  • The case arose from a complaint lodged in January 2016 by a class 10 student from Raipur district.
  • According to the prosecution, the accused, a neighbour, had followed the girl daily for nearly four months on her way to school.
  • He repeatedly uttered “I love you” despite her discomfort.
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  • He wrote similar messages along with their names on bridges, trees, and school walls, making the harassment public and humiliating
  • The victim reported feeling distressed and unsafe due to the repeated acts.

Minor status crucial, proven through school records

  • A central issue before the Chhattisgarh High Court was whether the victim was a minor at the time of the incident.
  • Relying on school records and consistent oral testimony, the court concluded that the victim was around 16 years old in January 2016.
  • Her date of birth (June 10, 1999) stood unchallenged.
  • Documentary evidence, including progress reports, remained intact and credible
  • This finding was critical in sustaining the conviction under the POCSO Act.

Defence fails to show false implication

  • Advocate Pooja Yadav on behalf of advocate Shivendu Pandya, appearing for the man argued that the trial court judgment was “perverse” and based on conjectures.
  • However, during the hearing, the defence ultimately chose not to press the appeal on merits, focusing instead on reduction of sentence.
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  • The high court noted that there were no material contradictions in prosecution evidence.
  • No motive for false implication.
  • No legal infirmity warranting interference.

Sentence reduced after 10-year legal battle

  • While refusing to interfere with conviction, the Chhattisgarh High Court granted relief on sentencing, citing mitigating circumstances the accused had been facing trial since 2016.
  • He had no prior criminal antecedents.
  • He spent a few days in custody (January 10-14, 2016).
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  • The sentence imposed was relatively short.
  • “In the interest of justice,” the court reduced the sentence to the period already undergone, while keeping fines intact.

Bail cancelled, proceedings conclude

  • As the appellant was on bail during the appeal, the court ordered cancellation of bail bonds and discharge of sureties.
  • This effectively brings the decade-old criminal proceedings to a close.

Legal significance

  • The Chhattisgarh High Court ruling highlights two key judicial approaches- zero tolerance on harassment of minors, especially where conduct is repetitive and publicly humiliating and measured sentencing, where prolonged trial, clean antecedents, and minimal custody weigh in favour of leniency
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  • Even seemingly verbal acts like repeated unsolicited expressions of affection can amount to stalking and sexual harassment when they cross into persistence, coercion, and intimidation, particularly in cases involving minors.

With inputs from Sumit Kumar Singh, who is an intern with The Indian Express

Vineet Upadhyay
Vineet Upadhyay

Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system. Expertise Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including: Constitutional & Civil Rights: Reporting on landmark rulings regarding privacy, equality, and state accountability. Criminal Justice & Enforcement: Detailed coverage of high-profile cases involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED), NIA, and POCSO matters. Consumer Rights & Environmental Law: Authoritative pieces on medical negligence compensation, environmental protection (such as the "living person" status of rivers), and labor rights. Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More

 

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