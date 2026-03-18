Chhattisgarh High Court upholds POCSO conviction of man who harassed minor saying ‘I love you’ repeatedly

Chhattisgarh High Court news: In a ruling reinforcing liability for harassment of minors while tempering punishment on equitable grounds, the Chhattisgarh High Court has upheld the conviction of a man for stalking and sexually harassing a 16-year-old schoolgirl, but reduced his sentence to the period already undergone after nearly a decade of litigation.
Justice Arvind Kumar Verma was hearing a criminal appeal against a trial court verdict in 2016 convicting a man for harassing a 16-year old girl under section 354 (D) (stalking) of the IPC and section 12 (sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.
The essential ingredients of Section 354(D) of IPC (stalking) are clearly made out, said the Chhattisgarh High Court. (Image enhanced using AI)
“The testimony of the victim is clear, consistent, and inspires confidence. She has categorically stated that the accused used to follow her daily and repeatedly utter “I love you”, thereby harassing her. Her testimony is corroborated by the statements of her mother and other prosecution witnesses,” the court said.
Man followed girl despite her ‘disinterest’
The essential ingredients of Section 354(D) of IPC (stalking) are clearly made out, as the accused repeatedly followed the victim and contacted or attempted to contact her despite her disinterest.
Further, the acts of making unwelcome sexual remarks towards a minor fall squarely within the ambit of Section 12 of the POCSO Act.
The defence has not been able to establish any motive for false implication.
No material contradiction or legal infirmity has been pointed out which would justify interference with the findings recorded by the trial court.
Thus, the prosecution has been fully successful in proving the offence under Section 354 (D) of IPC and Section 12 of POCSO Act against the accused beyond reasonable doubt.
“In the interest of justice,” the court reduced the sentence to the period already undergone, while keeping fines intact.
Bail cancelled, proceedings conclude
As the appellant was on bail during the appeal, the court ordered cancellation of bail bonds and discharge of sureties.
This effectively brings the decade-old criminal proceedings to a close.
Legal significance
The Chhattisgarh High Court ruling highlights two key judicial approaches- zero tolerance on harassment of minors, especially where conduct is repetitive and publicly humiliating and measured sentencing, where prolonged trial, clean antecedents, and minimal custody weigh in favour of leniency
Even seemingly verbal acts like repeated unsolicited expressions of affection can amount to stalking and sexual harassment when they cross into persistence, coercion, and intimidation, particularly in cases involving minors.
With inputs from Sumit Kumar Singh, who is an intern with The Indian Express
Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system.
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