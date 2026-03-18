Chhattisgarh High Court upholds POCSO conviction of man who harassed minor saying ‘I love you’ repeatedly

The acts of making unwelcome sexual remarks towards a minor fall squarely within the ambit of Section 12 of the POCSO Act, said the Chhattisgarh High Court. (Image generated using AI)

Chhattisgarh High Court news: In a ruling reinforcing liability for harassment of minors while tempering punishment on equitable grounds, the Chhattisgarh High Court has upheld the conviction of a man for stalking and sexually harassing a 16-year-old schoolgirl, but reduced his sentence to the period already undergone after nearly a decade of litigation.

Justice Arvind Kumar Verma was hearing a criminal appeal against a trial court verdict in 2016 convicting a man for harassing a 16-year old girl under section 354 (D) (stalking) of the IPC and section 12 (sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

The essential ingredients of Section 354(D) of IPC (stalking) are clearly made out, said the Chhattisgarh High Court. (Image enhanced using AI) The essential ingredients of Section 354(D) of IPC (stalking) are clearly made out, said the Chhattisgarh High Court. (Image enhanced using AI)

“The testimony of the victim is clear, consistent, and inspires confidence. She has categorically stated that the accused used to follow her daily and repeatedly utter “I love you”, thereby harassing her. Her testimony is corroborated by the statements of her mother and other prosecution witnesses,” the court said.