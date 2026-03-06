Can tribal man seek divorce under Hindu law? Chhattisgarh High Court overturns order blocking couple’s mutual plea

The couple’s marriage was solemnised in 2009 according to Hindu customs and ceremonies, but they later started living separately, the Chhattisgarh High Court noted. (Image generated using AI)

Chhattisgarh High Court news: The Chhattisgarh High Court recently held that a member of a Scheduled Tribe who voluntarily follows Hindu customs and solemnises marriage according to Hindu rites cannot be excluded from the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955.

A bench of Justices Sanjay K Agrawal and Arvind Kumar Verma on February 3 set aside a family court order that had rejected a couple’s petition for divorce by mutual consent under Section 13B of the Hindu Marriage Act on the ground that the husband belonged to a Scheduled Tribe (ST).

“Appellant No.2/husband is a tribal and appellant No.1/wife is a non-tribal, particularly, appellant No.2/husband has voluntarily choose to follow Hindu customs, traditions and rites. They cannot be denied the provisions of the Act of 1955,” the court said.