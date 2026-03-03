Mule accounts, Rs 64 lakh trail: Chhattisgarh High Court denies bail to 3 accused in interstate cyber fraud case

The transactions reflect the serious economic impact of the offence on unsuspecting members of the public, the Chhattisgarh High Court pointed out. (Image generated using AI)

Chhattisgarh High Court news: The Chhattisgarh High Court recently rejected the bail of three accused allegedly involved in operating mule bank accounts linked to a large-scale cyber fraud racket involving over Rs 64.10 lakh, observing that economic offences undermine the “integrity of the financial system” and have wider “societal repercussions”.

Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha denied the bail plea filed by three accused, Jai Baghel, Sheikh Shoheb and Jujesh Sona, accused in an alleged cyber fraud, pointing out that the transactions reflect the serious economic impact of the offence on unsuspecting members of the public.

“Economic offences of such nature, which undermine the integrity of the financial system and have wide societal repercussions, are required to be viewed with a different approach while considering the question of bail,” the high court said in its February 28 order.