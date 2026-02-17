‘No penetration, no rape’: Why Chhattisgarh High Court reduced man’s 7-year jail term in 20-year-old case

The conviction was modified by the Chhattisgarh High Court after considering the evidence of the prosecutrix. (Image generated using AI)

With inputs by Sumit Kumar Singh

Chhattisgarh High Court news: The Chhattisgarh High Court has modified the conviction of a man from rape to attempted rape, observing that ejaculation without penetration constitutes an attempt to commit the offence.

Justice Narendra Kumar Vyas was hearing the criminal appeal of a man arising out of a 2004 case in Dhamtari district.

Justice Narendra Kumar Vyas heard the criminal appeal on February 16.

“Ejaculation without penetration constitutes an attempt to commit rape and not actual rape. When the evidence of the prosecutrix is considered in the proper perspective, it is clear that the commission of actual rape has not been established as the victim’s own statement creates doubt as in one stage of her evidence,” the court said on February 16.