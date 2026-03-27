No impact on public peace: Chhattisgarh High Court drops matrimonial torture case against husband after settlement

There is a minimal chance of the complainant coming forward in support of the prosecution's case. (Image is generated using AI)

Chhattisgarh High Court news: Despite allegations of “unnatural intercourse”, “abortion of pregnancy”, and “mental and physical torture, the Chhattisgarh High Court has quashed an FIR against the husband based on a compromise between the parties, holding that the dispute remained purely personal in nature with no impact on public peace or societal interest.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Ravindra Kumar Agarwal was hearing a man’s plea seeking an FIR to be quashed against him in a matrimonial dispute, as the parties involved have compromised and reached a settlement with divorce and a full and final settlement.