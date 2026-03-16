Can a late adoption deed help secure compassionate appointment? Chhattisgarh High Court rejects claim over 22-year delay

The trial court’s order declaring the man as the adopted son was not sustainable in the eyes of the law, the Chhattisgarh High Court held. (Image generated using AI)

Chhattisgarh High Court news: The Chhattisgarh High Court recently quashed the declaration of a man as the adopted son in a matter relating to compassionate appointment, observing that the give-and-take ceremony, a crucial requirement for a valid adoption, was not proved and that the adoption deed was not registered at the time of the alleged adoption but only after about 22 years.

Justice Parth Prateem Sahu was hearing an appeal filed by the railway administration challenging the trial court’s declaration that a man was the adopted son of a railway employee, Rao, who died in 2001.

“In the case at hand, the adoption deed was not prepared and registered immediately at the time of the alleged date of adoption, but it got registered only after 22 years from the date of the alleged adoption,” the high court observed in its March 1 order.