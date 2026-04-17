10 years of strife, 2 months of marriage: Chhattisgarh High Court bins dowry FIR against divorced man

The Chhattisgarh High Court noted that the divorce was granted in the favour of husband in 2022. (AI-generated image)

Chhattisgarh High Court news: In a marriage that lasted barely two months but led to a decade of legal battles, the Chhattisgarh High Court has quashed an FIR filed by a woman against her ex-husband and his family, alleging cruelty and dowry demands, while observing that “general and omnibus” allegations of dowry harassment cannot be used to prosecute in-laws.

Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Ravindra Kumar Agrawal, on April 13, noted that the couple had lived together for less than two months and had been staying separately since 2017.

The Chhattisgarh High Court was hearing the plea of the husband seeking to quash the FIR lodged by the wife, alleging cruelty and dowry demands by him and his family members.