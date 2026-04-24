Snakebite death or fraud? Chhattisgarh High Court grants pre-arrest bail to woman in Rs 4 lakh payout case

Chhattisgarh High Court news: Citing the principle of parity and her status as a permanent resident who is unlikely to abscond, the Chhattisgarh High Court has granted anticipatory bail to a woman accused of fraudulently obtaining Rs 4 lakh in financial assistance from the state by claiming that her husband died of a snakebite.
Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha, in an order dated April 20, ruled in favour of the applicant, Urvashi Shrivas, after noting that a co-accused in the same case had already been granted pre-arrest bail on March 11, and that the prosecution’s own records admitted that the husband had died from a snakebite.
Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha noted that a co-accused in the same case had already been granted pre-arrest bail on March 11.
“The applicant, being a lady and a permanent resident of the locality, is not likely to abscond or tamper with the prosecution evidence and has undertaken to abide by all conditions that may be imposed by this court,” the Chhattisgarh High Court’s order read.
As per the prosecution’s story, the present case has been registered based on a written complaint lodged by one Shashank Sheikh Shukla.
It was alleged that in reference to the order of the Bilaspur collector, dated May 16, 2025, an inquiry was directed regarding the disbursement of financial assistance under the state government’s social security scheme.
During the inquiry, a team comprising the concerned tahsildar, the station house officer of the local police station and the block medical officer was constituted to examine related cases.
It was noticed during the investigation that the name of the woman’s husband, Purshottam Shrivas, was not mentioned in police records, thereby raising suspicion regarding the actual cause of death.
It was further revealed that the applicant Urvashi Shrivas, resident of Chanadongri village, had filed an application in this regard before the tahsildar, the Chhattisgarh High Court was informed.
During the inquiry, statements of witnesses, including Dukhiram Shrivas, father of the applicant, and other family members, were recorded, which raised further doubts regarding the alleged cause of death by snakebite.
Upon verification of the documents, it was alleged before the Chhattisgarh High Court that the applicant, in connivance with other persons, obtained a government assistance amount of Rs 4 lakh by using false and fabricated documents.
Appearing for the state, deputy government advocate Somya Rai opposed the application for the grant of anticipatory bail to the applicant and submitted that the applicant had already received compensation from the state government on the pretext that her husband had died of a snakebite.
The counsel emphasised that, therefore, the present applicant is not entitled to the grant of the benefit of anticipatory bail.
Conditions of pre-arrest bail
The applicant should not directly or indirectly make any inducement, threat or promise to any person acquainted with the facts of the case to dissuade him from disclosing such fact to the court.
The woman should not act in any manner which will be prejudicial to a fair and expeditious trial, the Chhattisgarh High Court held.
She should appear before the trial court on every date given to her by the said court till disposal of the trial.
The woman and the person standing surety should submit a copy of their Aadhaar cards, along with a colour postcard full-size photo with the Aadhaar number on it, which the trial court should verify.
The woman should not engage in any similar offence in the future.
Richa Sahay is a Legal Correspondent for The Indian Express, where she focuses on simplifying the complexities of the Indian judicial system. A law postgraduate, she leverages her advanced legal education to bridge the gap between technical court rulings and public understanding, ensuring that readers stay informed about the rapidly evolving legal landscape.
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