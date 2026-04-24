Snakebite death or fraud? Chhattisgarh High Court grants pre-arrest bail to woman in Rs 4 lakh payout case

During the inquiry, the statements of witnesses and other family members, were recorded, which raised doubts regarding the alleged cause of death by snake bite. (Image generated using AI)

Chhattisgarh High Court news: Citing the principle of parity and her status as a permanent resident who is unlikely to abscond, the Chhattisgarh High Court has granted anticipatory bail to a woman accused of fraudulently obtaining Rs 4 lakh in financial assistance from the state by claiming that her husband died of a snakebite.

Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha, in an order dated April 20, ruled in favour of the applicant, Urvashi Shrivas, after noting that a co-accused in the same case had already been granted pre-arrest bail on March 11, and that the prosecution’s own records admitted that the husband had died from a snakebite.