Justice after death: Widow wins 20-year legal battle as Chhattisgarh High Court overturns husband’s bribery conviction

The accused allegedly demanded illegal gratification of Rs 5,000 from the complainant for facilitating a CPF loan application, the Chhattisgarh High Court noted. (Image generated using AI)

Chhattisgarh High Court news: The Chhattisgarh High Court has posthumously acquitted a colliery officer in a 20-year-old CBI bribery case, ruling that the prosecution failed to prove the most “essential ingredient” of a corruption charge – the demand for a bribe.

Justice Rajani Dubey set aside the conviction of the late Jitendra Nath Mukherjee, whose wife continued the legal battle to clear his name after his death during the pendency of the appeal.

Justice Rajani Dubey observed that the prosecution failed to prove the demand for a bribe. Justice Rajani Dubey observed that the prosecution failed to prove the demand for a bribe.

“These circumstances give support to the defence version made in answer…that no application was received by the accused. Consequently, in the absence of reliable proof of demand and acceptance of illegal gratification, the prosecution has failed to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt,” the Chhattisgarh High Court said in its March 18 order.