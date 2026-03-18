‘Pension not bounty’: Calling out 30-year delay, Chhattisgarh High Court orders state to pay 9% interest to retiree’s widow, son

Chhattisgarh High Court news: The Chhattisgarh High Court has held that pension is not a bounty and the state cannot deny rightful dues to a retired employee or his family due to its own failure to conclude departmental proceedings in time, affirming interest on pensionary benefits delayed by nearly three decades.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Ravindra Kumar Agrawal was hearing the state’s appeal against a single judge verdict granting 9 per cent interest on the release of pension of a government employee after 23 years.
Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Ravindra Kumar Agrawal observed that the state retained the money that was due for decades.
“Administrative inefficiency or delay in completing departmental proceedings cannot operate to the detriment of the retired employee or his family,” the court said on March 17.
Pension and other retiral benefits are not a bounty but constitute a valuable and enforceable right of an employee earned by virtue of long years of service.
Once such benefits become due, the employer is under a corresponding obligation to ensure their timely disbursement.
Where there is an unjustified or prolonged delay in the release of such dues, the grant of interest is a recognised and appropriate remedy to compensate the retired employee or his dependents for the deprivation of money lawfully belonging to them.
In the present case, the delay in release of the retiral benefits has undeniably extended over a very long period.
The explanation offered by the appellants/state that the benefits could not be released due to the pendency of disciplinary proceedings does not satisfactorily justify the extraordinary length of time for which the inquiry remained inconclusive.
Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system.
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