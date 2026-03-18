‘Pension not bounty’: Calling out 30-year delay, Chhattisgarh High Court orders state to pay 9% interest to retiree’s widow, son

Upholding 9% interest on delayed retiral dues to a pensioner, the Chhattisgarh High Court's ruling says administrative delay cannot deny employees their rightful benefits.

Written by: Vineet Upadhyay
4 min readNew DelhiMar 18, 2026 04:28 PM IST
chhattisgarh high court retirement pension benefitsThe case before the Chhattisgarh High Court traces back to allegations of financial irregularities against an engineer in the Water Resources Department in April 1994. (Image generated using AI)
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Chhattisgarh High Court news: The Chhattisgarh High Court has held that pension is not a bounty and the state cannot deny rightful dues to a retired employee or his family due to its own failure to conclude departmental proceedings in time, affirming interest on pensionary benefits delayed by nearly three decades.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Ravindra Kumar Agrawal was hearing the state’s appeal against a single judge verdict granting 9 per cent interest on the release of pension of a government employee after 23 years.

Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Ravindra Kumar Agrawal Chhattisgarh High Court Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Ravindra Kumar Agrawal observed that the state retained the money that was due for decades.

“Administrative inefficiency or delay in completing departmental proceedings cannot operate to the detriment of the retired employee or his family,” the court said on March 17.

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Pension not bounty, delay extraordinary

  • Pension and other retiral benefits are not a bounty but constitute a valuable and enforceable right of an employee earned by virtue of long years of service.
  • Once such benefits become due, the employer is under a corresponding obligation to ensure their timely disbursement.
  • Where there is an unjustified or prolonged delay in the release of such dues, the grant of interest is a recognised and appropriate remedy to compensate the retired employee or his dependents for the deprivation of money lawfully belonging to them.
  • In the present case, the delay in release of the retiral benefits has undeniably extended over a very long period.
  • The explanation offered by the appellants/state that the benefits could not be released due to the pendency of disciplinary proceedings does not satisfactorily justify the extraordinary length of time for which the inquiry remained inconclusive.
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Interest justified on grounds of equity

  • Addressing the absence of a statutory provision for interest, the court clarified that writ courts have inherent powers to grant relief based on equity, fairness, and justice.
  • It held that the state retained money due for decades.
  • Interest is a legitimate compensatory mechanism.
  • The single judge’s order was legally sound.
  • Dismissing the state’s appeal, the court upheld the direction to pay interest at 9 per cent per annum on delayed retiral dues, finding no illegality or perversity in the single judge’s order.

Inquiry lingering since 1994

  • The case traces back to allegations of financial irregularities against the late R J Agrawal, an executive engineer in the Water Resources Department, in April 1994.
  • He was suspended on October 7, 1994, and reinstated on May 1, 1995, pending departmental inquiry.
  • Agrawal retired on July 31, 1995, but the inquiry remained unresolved for decades.

Closure after 23 years

  • The state eventually closed the inquiry on March 8, 2019, citing the impossibility of concluding proceedings after more than two decades.
  • However, retiral dues were released only in 2023, after further administrative processes, including certification and pension approval.
  • Aggrieved by the prolonged delay and partial denial of benefits, Agrawal’s widow and son approached the high court.
  • A single judge in December 2025 directed the state to pay interest at 9 per cent per annum on delayed dues.
  • The state challenged this order in appeal.
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State’s defence: Statutory bar on gratuity

  • The state argued that under Rule 64(c) of the Chhattisgarh Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1976, gratuity could not be released until disciplinary proceedings concluded.
  • It also contended that the delay was procedural and not intentional.
  • There is no statutory provision mandating payment of interest.
  • The single judge erred in awarding interest without legal backing

Significance

  • The ruling reinforces judicial intolerance toward bureaucratic delay in service matters and strengthens the principle that employees and their families can’t be penalised for administrative lapses.
  • It also reiterates that courts can award interest even in the absence of explicit statutory provisions, particularly in cases involving long deprivation of rightful dues.

Vineet Upadhyay
Vineet Upadhyay

Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system. Expertise Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including: Constitutional & Civil Rights: Reporting on landmark rulings regarding privacy, equality, and state accountability. Criminal Justice & Enforcement: Detailed coverage of high-profile cases involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED), NIA, and POCSO matters. Consumer Rights & Environmental Law: Authoritative pieces on medical negligence compensation, environmental protection (such as the "living person" status of rivers), and labor rights. Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More

 

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