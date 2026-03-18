‘Pension not bounty’: Calling out 30-year delay, Chhattisgarh High Court orders state to pay 9% interest to retiree’s widow, son

The case before the Chhattisgarh High Court traces back to allegations of financial irregularities against an engineer in the Water Resources Department in April 1994. (Image generated using AI)

Chhattisgarh High Court news: The Chhattisgarh High Court has held that pension is not a bounty and the state cannot deny rightful dues to a retired employee or his family due to its own failure to conclude departmental proceedings in time, affirming interest on pensionary benefits delayed by nearly three decades.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Ravindra Kumar Agrawal was hearing the state’s appeal against a single judge verdict granting 9 per cent interest on the release of pension of a government employee after 23 years.

Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Ravindra Kumar Agrawal observed that the state retained the money that was due for decades. Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Ravindra Kumar Agrawal observed that the state retained the money that was due for decades.

“Administrative inefficiency or delay in completing departmental proceedings cannot operate to the detriment of the retired employee or his family,” the court said on March 17.