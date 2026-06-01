‘Painful to see advocates do it’: Why court ordered scrutiny of fake claim petitions in Chhattisgarh

The high court directed the senior superintendent of police (SSP), Bilaspur, to monitor the probe and ensure that it is carried to its logical conclusion without unnecessary delay. (AI-generated image)

In a warning against the growing menace of fraudulent compensation claims, the Chhattisgarh High Court has expressed concern over the filing of allegedly fake claim petitions in courts and directed authorities across the state to remain vigilant.

Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha was hearing anticipatory bail applications filed by two young advocates who have been named in a First Information Report (FIR) registered on the directions of a trial court in connection with an allegedly false claim petition.

Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha observed that such incidents reveal a troubling trend that could have wider implications for the administration of justice. Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha observed that such incidents reveal a troubling trend that could have wider implications for the administration of justice.

“It is painful to observe that Advocates indulging in such unethical and illegal activities are tarnishing the dignity, sanctity, and nobility of the legal profession, which rests upon fairness, truthfulness, and the administration of justice,” the court said on May 14, underscoring the seriousness of the allegations.