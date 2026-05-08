‘No work, no pay not universal’: Chhattisgarh High Court grants arrears to man denied promotion for 5 years

A DPC meeting was held on February 20, 2015, wherein it was recommended that the petitioner is fit for promotion and was entitled to be placed above respondents, who were admittedly junior to him. (Image is generated using AI)

Chhattisgarh High Court News: Underlining that the established principle of ‘no work, no pay’ is not universally applicable, the Chhattisgarh High Court has granted a man consequential benefits and salary arrears after being “illegally” denied promotion for five years, holding that he was kept away from work due to the authorities’ lapses.

Justice Narendra Kumar Vyas was hearing the man’s case, who claimed that he was illegally denied promotion over his colleagues despite being found fit by the departmental promotion committee, and then later on was granted notional promotion with no salary arrears.

Citing the Supreme Court ruling, the May 7 order said, “The employee was willing and eligible to discharge higher duties but was prevented from doing so due to the illegal action of the employer…The entire shortcoming is in the part of the respondents to deprive the fruits of promotion. Therefore, this court is of the view that it is a fit case where the principle of no work, no pay is not applicable, but the entire denial occurs due to fault committed by the authorities.”