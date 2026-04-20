Chhattisgarh High Court cites lifelong stigma, allows minor rape survivor to end pregnancy

The Chhattisgarh High Court was hearing the plea of the minor, who was seeking relief for the termination of the pregnancy. (AI-generated image)

Chhattisgarh High Court news: The Chhattisgarh High Court has allowed the medical termination of a 25-week pregnancy of a minor sexual assault survivor, holding that forcing her to continue an unwanted pregnancy would violate her fundamental right to liberty and personal choice.

Justice Naresh Kumar Chandravanshi noted that the foetus was suffering from serious medical abnormalities and that the survivor, being a victim of sexual exploitation, carries stigma in her life, along with psychological trauma.

“The petitioner, a victim of sexual exploitation, herself carries stigma in her life,” the order on April 17 read.

The high court was hearing the plea of the minor, who was seeking relief for the termination of the pregnancy.