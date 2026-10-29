Chhattisgarh High Court allows plea of medical colleges against hostel, mess fee cuts

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The Chhattisgarh High Court has set aside existing orders reducing hostel, mess and transportation charges at two private medical institutions, finding that the fee regulator failed to adequately consider their actual expenditure. The court directed the competent authority to reconsider the charges, examine supporting financial records, and provide reasons for its decision.
Justice Amitendra Kishore directed the authority to consider the actual student strength and hostel occupancy for the relevant academic years, along with expenditure on facilities and the distinction between fixed and variable costs.
“While undertaking the fresh exercise, the competent authority shall consider, inter alia, the actual student strength and hostel occupancy for the relevant academic sessions, the expenditure towards hostel, mess and transportation facilities, salaries, electricity, maintenance, fuel, infrastructure, hygiene, transportation, staff and other relevant operational expenses, together with the supporting documents produced by the petitioners,” the court said on October 26.
It emphasised that a decision involving a finding of excess collection and a direction to refund money must establish a rational connection between the evidence on record and the conclusion reached. The authority must explain why it accepts or rejects the institution’s financial particulars.
The Raipur Institute of Medical Sciences and Shri Balaji Institute of Medical Sciences challenged the Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee’s (AFRC) recommendation and the government orders, which directed the determination of charges and refund of alleged excess amounts collected from students.
The AFRC reduced the hostel, mess, and transportation charges proposed by two private medical institutions in Chhattisgarh, citing complaints of excessive collection and alleged profiteering.
Shri Balaji Institute had proposed annual charges of Rs 3 lakh per student for hostel and mess facilities and Rs 2.5 lakh for transportation. However, the committee reduced these to Rs 78,059 and Rs 13,719.
Advocate Jitendra Singh, along with Nishant Shokeen, Shalini Kashyap, Rashmipriya and Anant Amrit Raj, appearing for the petitioners, argued that the revised charges did not adequately account for their actual expenditure on infrastructure, staff salaries, electricity, maintenance, fuel, hygiene and other operational costs.
The institutions further challenged the committee’s jurisdiction to determine these charges, arguing that its regulatory powers were intended to prevent profiteering and capitation fees rather than arbitrarily replace the fee structure proposed by private unaided institutions.
The state government and the AFRC argued that the institutions had been given several opportunities to submit supporting documents but had failed to provide complete details justifying their charges.
The institutions then approached the high court seeking to quash the committee’s recommendation and the consequential government orders.
The court noted that the institutions had submitted material on expenditure towards hostel, mess and transportation facilities, including infrastructure, staff salaries, electricity, maintenance, fuel and other operational costs. However, the AFRC’s determination did not show that these records had been properly examined.
The court said that merely giving institutions opportunities to submit documents was not enough. An opportunity of hearing had meaning only if the material submitted was duly considered before reaching an adverse conclusion.
“The petitioners had also placed material concerning the actual number of students availing the hostel and mess facilities during the relevant academic sessions. The determination made by the respondent Committee, however, does not demonstrate that the aforesaid material was examined in its proper perspective before arriving at the permissible charges,” it said.
The court emphasised that a decision involving a finding of excess collection and a direction to refund money must establish a rational connection between the evidence on record and the conclusion reached. The authority must explain why it accepts or rejects the institution’s financial particulars.