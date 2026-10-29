Chhattisgarh High Court allows plea of medical colleges against hostel, mess fee cuts

The Chhattisgarh High Court has set aside existing orders reducing hostel, mess and transportation charges at two private medical institutions, finding that the fee regulator failed to adequately consider their actual expenditure. The court directed the competent authority to reconsider the charges, examine supporting financial records, and provide reasons for its decision.

Justice Amitendra Kishore directed the authority to consider the actual student strength and hostel occupancy for the relevant academic years, along with expenditure on facilities and the distinction between fixed and variable costs.

“While undertaking the fresh exercise, the competent authority shall consider, inter alia, the actual student strength and hostel occupancy for the relevant academic sessions, the expenditure towards hostel, mess and transportation facilities, salaries, electricity, maintenance, fuel, infrastructure, hygiene, transportation, staff and other relevant operational expenses, together with the supporting documents produced by the petitioners,” the court said on October 26.