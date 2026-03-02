‘Must apply parity’: Why Chhattisgarh High Court granted bail to ex-CMO official in Rs 2,883 crore liquor ‘scam’

The apprehension of the ED regarding evidence tampering remains entirely general and devoid of particulars, said the Chhattisgarh High Court. (Image generated using AI)

Chhattisgarh liquor scam news: Observing that courts must apply parity where risks like tampering or absconding are adequately mitigated by bail conditions rather than indefinite incarceration, the Chhattisgarh High Court allowed the bail plea to Saumya Chaurasia, the former deputy secretary in the Chief Minister’s Office involved in the alleged Rs 2,883 crore liquor scam case.

Justice Arvind Kumar Verma was hearing the bail plea of Chaurasia, who is accused of being involved in a case relating to the manufacture and sale of illegal liquor through a licensed government outlet, generating illegal profits.

The applicant, a lady, bears a peripheral role dwarfed by principal conspirators conspicuously enlarged on bail by the Supreme Court, said the Chhatisgarh High Court. (Image enhanced using AI) The applicant, a lady, bears a peripheral role dwarfed by principal conspirators conspicuously enlarged on bail by the Supreme Court, said the Chhatisgarh High Court. (Image enhanced using AI)

“This court is satisfied, at this stage, that the ends of justice would be adequately served by enlarging the Applicant on bail subject to stringent conditions so as to ensure her presence during trial and to obviate any possibility of misuse of liberty,” the court said on February 28.