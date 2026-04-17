Survivor’s claim carries ‘inbuilt assurance’ in Indian society: Chhattisgarh High Court backs life term in POCSO case

In March 2023, the minor’s grandmother filed a complaint of kidnapping, stating that her 3-year-old granddaughter missing in the middle of the night. (Image generated using AI)

Chhattisgarh High Court news: The Chhattisgarh High Court has upheld a rigorous life sentence extending until natural death for a 24-year-old man convicted of sexually assaulting a three-year-old girl, observing that in India’s “tradition-bound, nonpermissive society,” a woman or girl would be extremely reluctant to even admit such an incident, lending an “inbuilt assurance” of truth to a survivor’s testimony.

Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Ravindra Kumar Agrawal also rejected the convict’s bail plea, ruling that requiring external corroboration for a victim’s testimony in such cases often “adds insult to injury”.

Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Ravindra Kumar Agrawal held that the trial court had rightly convicted and sentenced the appellant for the crime. Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Ravindra Kumar Agrawal held that the trial court had rightly convicted and sentenced the appellant for the crime.

The bench was hearing the appeal of the man who had been in jail since March 2023 and was awarded a life sentence by a trial court in September 2023 under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).