Warning against ‘private vendetta’, Chhattisgarh High Court upholds acquittal of 4 people in 25-year-old land fraud case

The prosecution has thus failed to establish the essential ingredients of the alleged offences beyond reasonable doubt, the Chhattisgarh High Court stated. (Image generated using AI)

Chhattisgarh High Court news: Cautioning against the growing misuse of criminal law for “vested interests” and “oblique motives,” the Chhattisgarh High Court has refused to revive a decades-old land fraud prosecution, holding that courts must remain vigilant and nip such attempts “in the bud” while upholding the acquittal of the accused.

A bench of Justices Rajani Dubey and Radhakishan Agrawal rejected an appeal filed by the state challenging the acquittal of four accused persons in an alleged land fraud case dating back to 1999 by a special court in Durg in July 2017, which had acquitted the accused of charges including criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery, and offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act.