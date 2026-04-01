‘Serious prejudice’: Chhattisgarh High Court frees man found guilty of possessing Leopard skin

This omission significantly weakens the prosecution's case and undermines the credibility of the alleged recovery, the court said. (File photo)

Chhattisgarh High Court news: While protecting the accused’s right to a fair trial, the Chhattisgarh High Court acquitted a man accused of possessing the skin of a leopard (Panthera pardus), an endangered species, noting that omission of incriminating circumstances cannot be used against the accused as it may cause prejudice to the defence.

The matter came before Justice Radhakishan Agrawal in a revision plea by a man accused in a wildlife offence case, who sought acquittal of the charges levelled against him by the appellate court, contending that the prosecution’s case suffered material contradictions and omissions.

“It is a settled principle of law that any incriminating circumstance not put to the accused cannot be used against him, and the omission may cause serious prejudice to the defence,” the March 30 order said.