Why Chhattisgarh High Court paved way for installation of this goddess idol

Chhattisgarh High Court news: The Chhattisgarh High Court observed that the installation of a religious idol in a public square does not demonstrate a violation of any government regulation and dismissed the plea of a bunch of shopkeepers who had challenged the Municipal Council’s decision to install the goddess at Balani Chowk, Mungeli.

A bench of Justices Ramesh Sinha and Ravindra Kumar Aggarwal was hearing the plea of a bunch of shopkeepers challenging the installation of a religious idol in a public square, claiming that it would obstruct the way to their shops, infringing their fundamental right to occupation.

The petition claiming obstruction of traffic and interference with the way of the shopkeepers’ shops is speculative and unsupported by any technical material, such as a traffic assessment report or site plan, providing nothing to back their claims up, the court observed.