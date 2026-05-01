‘Indiscipline can’t go unpunished’: Chhattisgarh High Court upholds dismissal of cop absent for 434 days

The Chhattisgarh High Court observed that a member of a disciplined force cannot remain “absent” on frivolous grounds. (AI-generated image)

The Chhattisgarh High Court has upheld the termination of a police constable who remained absent from duty for 434 days following a transfer, ruling that this type of “indiscipline” cannot go “unpunished” and taken “lightly”, particularly when it relates to the uniformed forces of this country.

Justice Rakesh Mohan Pandey was sharing the plea of the constable, Naresh Kumar Netam, who challenged the orders of the disciplinary authority, appellate authority and revisional authority, which upheld the termination of his services in 2019.

“Such indiscipline, if it goes unpunished, will greatly affect the discipline of the forces. Such matters cannot be taken lightly, particularly when it relates to the uniformed forces of this country,” the April 29 order read.