Chhattisgarh High Court ‘upholds dignity’, ousts son from 80-year-old mother’s house

Underscoring the intent behind the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007 , the Chhattisgarh High Court recently ruled in favour of an 80-year-old mother seeking to reclaim her home from her son. The court held that authorities possess the power to order eviction to protect a senior citizen’s peaceful residence and well-being, even while underlying questions of property ownership remain pending.

Justice Amitendra Kishore Prasad was hearing a writ petition filed by 65-year-old retired Nagar Panchayat employee Ramdayal Sahu challenging orders of the maintenance tribunal and the appellate tribunal under the 2007 Act, directing him to vacate a house occupied by him, restore possession to his 80-year-old mother Hemkunwar and pay her monthly maintenance.

“The Parliament enacted the Act of 2007 to uphold the dignity and respect of a senior citizen at the time of old age. State had serious concern about the challenges faced by the people in their old age. Apart from physical vulnerabilities, they face emotional and psychological challenges. On account of these frailties, they are totally dependent. The moral laws formulated through the legislation is necessary to rationalise the well-being of all in the society,” the court said on July 17.

The court said the Act embodies universal moral values and that a pending civil property rights dispute cannot strip authorities of their power to secure a senior citizen’s immediate welfare and protection. It clarified that while ownership disputes will continue before civil courts, authorities under the Senior Citizens Act can pass immediate protective orders to ensure aged parents including a mother are not deprived of shelter, security and dignity.

The court said that the Act of 2007 plays a crucial role in promoting the well-being and dignity of senior citizens in India including mothers. (Image enhanced using AI) The court said that the Act of 2007 plays a crucial role in promoting the well-being and dignity of senior citizens in India including mothers. (Image enhanced using AI)

Mother’s complaint

The dispute concerns a residential house built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana on ‘abadi‘ land at Village Kanchanpur in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh district. According to court records, Hemkunwar, an 80-year-old widow, approached the maintenance tribunal in October 2021 alleging that her eldest son had forcibly occupied the house constructed in her name and denied her peaceful possession.

Following a joint enquiry by revenue authorities, the tribunal on November 12, 2021, directed that possession of the house be restored to her. When the order remained unimplemented, she again approached the tribunal in February 2024 seeking its execution. On May 15, 2024, the maintenance tribunal directed the tehsildar to evict Ramdayal Sahu from the house and hand over possession to his mother.

Pending civil suit

Sahu challenged the order, arguing that the property formed part of ancestral Abadi land already partitioned among family members in 2005. He contended that the civil suit filed in 2023 seeking declaration of title, possession and permanent injunction was already pending before a civil court, leaving the tribunal without jurisdiction to order eviction.

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He also argued that authorities under the Senior Citizens Act could not decide disputes involving ownership, partition and possession of immovable property.

His appeal was dismissed on August 7, 2024. The appellate tribunal upheld the eviction order and directed Sahu and his two brothers to pay maintenance of Rs 1,500 each every month to their mother.

Before the high court, Sahu said he had voluntarily vacated the house on September 6, 2024 but claimed another brother later occupied it instead of their mother.

Act of 2007

The Act of 2007 plays a crucial role in promoting the well-being and dignity of senior citizens in India.

It provides a legal framework for ensuring financial security, health care access and property protection for the elderly.

By holding children and relatives accountable for the maintenance of their elderly family members, the act discourages neglect, abandonment and abuse of senior citizens.

The Constitution of India also recognises the need for state intervention in taking measures to create suitable framework for the protection of elderly persons.

The Act of 2007 is based on the vision of Article 41 of the Constitution.

It was enacted by the Parliament to protect the rights and interests of senior citizens and enable them to lead a life with dignity and respect.

It further aims to provide a comprehensive framework for ensuring the well-being of senior citizens in India.

The state in its wisdom, considering the acceptance of these values, seeks to promote the common good through the Senior Citizens Act.

These values carried duties and obligations.

The preamble of the Act of 2007 underscores the need for effective provisions to secure the maintenance and welfare of parents and senior citizens, as guaranteed under the Constitution.

Being a beneficial piece of legislation, it is necessary to interpret it liberally to ensure that the intent of the legislation is fulfilled and the rights and dignity of senior citizens are effectively protected.

Clear distinction

Rejecting the challenge, the high court held that the authorities had not decided ownership rights but had merely exercised their limited protective jurisdiction to secure the welfare of an elderly mother.

“It is true that the Act of 2007 cannot be treated as a substitute for proceedings before a Civil Court for declaration of title or adjudication of complicated questions relating to ownership, partition or inheritance,” the court said.

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However, it added that the real issue before the tribunal was whether the aged mother required immediate protection of her residence and peaceful enjoyment of the house.

The court said the pendency of civil litigation does not automatically prevent authorities under the Senior Citizens Act from intervening to safeguard senior citizens including a mother.

Civil court to decide ownership

While dismissing the writ petition, the high court clarified that its findings would not prejudice the pending civil suit. Questions relating to ownership, partition, inheritance and the rights of family members will be decided independently by the competent civil court.

Finding no jurisdictional error or violation of natural justice in the orders passed by the maintenance tribunal and the appellate authority, the high court upheld the eviction and maintenance directions, reaffirming that the Senior Citizens Act is meant to provide immediate and effective protection to elderly parents, even while property disputes continue elsewhere.