Chhattisgarh High Court declares marriage between sisters children ‘null and void’ despite claims of Hindu ‘Brahma’ customs

The marriage of the appellant was solemnised with the respondent on April 20, 2018, in accordance with the Hindu rites and customs. (Image is generated using AI)

In the absence of proof that ‘Brahma Marriage’ is a legally recognised custom, the Chhattisgarh High Court has allowed a man’s appeal for declaring his marriage with his cousin as null and void, as it falls within a prohibited relationship under the Hindu Marriage Act 1955.

A bench of justices K Agrawal and Sanjay Kumar Jaiswal was hearing a man’s appeal, challenging the family court’s ruling, which found that his marriage fell within the prohibited degrees of relationship but upheld it on the ground that a custom prevalent in the Patel community permitted such unions, and therefore declined to declare it null and void.